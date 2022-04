A new tenant is taking a shot at the prize of opening a bar within walking distance of the historic Fox Theater in Oakland. The San Francisco Business Times reports Cory Hunt, also behind Bay Area bars including Soda Popinsky’s in San Francisco and First Edition in Oakland, plans to open a new bar called Night Heron in the space formerly occupied by Jennifer Colliau’s Here’s How at 1780 Telegraph. According to the Business Times, Hunt had to make a handful of accommodations in order to acquire a conditional use permit to open the bar; Bay Area residents may remember Colliau’s monthslong drama with neighbors who were unhappy to have a bar tennant in the building, which ended with the bar’s closure after just 10 months.

