The editorial board of cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer has once again endorsed former Cleveland City Councilwoman and State Senator Nina Turner in the 11th district congressional race. In the May primary, Turner will face Shontel Brown, the former County Councilwoman and current chair of the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party who defeated her in the 2021 special election and is now the incumbent in the seat formerly held by Marcia Fudge.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO