Deebo Samuel won’t show up at OTAs for 49ers, wants new deal

By John Buhler
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeebo Samuel has no intentions of showing up to OTAs if he does not get a new deal from the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is not showing up to OTAs, as he wants a new deal. Samuel, along with A.J. Brown of the...

