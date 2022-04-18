ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breezy trade winds continue this week

By Chevy Chevalier
 1 day ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Locally breezy trades will prevail into next weekend, occasionally delivering low clouds and showers that will primarily dampen windward areas.

A nearby trough aloft will bring periods of high clouds through the week, initially over Maui County and the Big Island, then thickening over all islands Thursday and Friday. Meteorologist Chevy Chevalier has your full forecast on Wake Up 2day.

