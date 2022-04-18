ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

San Angelo Development Corp: Dirt won’t move on interstates for 20 years

By Jeff Caldwell
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ttaA_0fCbtC9m00

SAN ANGELO, Texas — People looking forward to the arrival of two anticipated interstates in San Angelo could be waiting a lot longer than they expected.

Nolan Sosa, the City of San Angelo Development Corporation’s (COSADC) Economic Development Administrator told San Angelo City Council it could be up to two decades before locals see any construction on either of the two interstates slated to come through the city.

Five-state Interstate 14 designation finalized

“You’re looking at a planning stage that’s going to take multiple years,” said Sosa, after District 2 Council Member Tom Thompson asked how long the two interstates would take. “It’s taken decades to get to this point, so I would say at least 20 years before we really see dirt moving on a project of that scale.”

The exchange took place during Sosa’s delivery of COSADC’s annual report to the City Council. The report focuses on the progress COSADC has made toward the City’s infrastructure investment and business expansion goals, including advocacy for the planning and construction of Interstate 27 and Interstate 14 through San Angelo.

U.S. designates future I-27 part of Interstate Highway System

Earlier in the presentation, Sosa highlighted the importance of interstate access when he was asked by Mayor Brenda Gunter why San Angelo was not being considered as the home for larger commercial enterprises.

“I read consistently about a lot of small cities across the state of Texas, some pretty close to San Angelo, who are getting lots of new manufacturing and industrial development in their small cities,” said Gunter. “The name San Angelo is not even on the tips of their tongues in terms of a city that is a potential location for these businesses.”

What to do in San Angelo: April 18th through 23rd events

“Terrell, Texas just last week announced a big one, a multi-million-dollar facility employing a hundred people. Taylor, Texas has gotten some significant ones. Abilene has gotten two significant projects in recent months. And yet San Angelo’s not even a consideration by many of these people,” said Gunter, “Let’s talk about that.”

Sosa cited San Angelo’s lack of interstate access as one of the main reasons the city gets passed over.

“The Governor’s Office often puts out requests for information to see what sites could potentially house these larger companies, these larger industrial developments,” said Sosa. “One of the biggest challenges is the disqualifying criteria — interstate access, and often ‘Do you have a rail-served industrial park?'”

“We start looking at these requests and it’s like ‘We’re not located within twenty minutes or fifteen minutes of an interstate highway.’ And these metroplex areas, even small cities like Taylor… their proximity to Austin to draw those highly skilled tech workers into Taylor, Texas was a major determining factor in Taylor getting that investment.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 2

Related
KLST/KSAN

Missing teen linked to a San Angelo man

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Comanche Police Department needs your help in locating 15-year-old Regan Rivera who went missing from her home in Comanche on April 18th at around 5:30 PM. She was last seen in her garage wearing jean shorts. The type of shirt is unknown. Regan is described to be 5 feet 6 […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Angelo, TX
City
Terrell, TX
San Angelo, TX
Government
Local
Texas Traffic
State
Texas State
San Angelo, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Government
City
Abilene, TX
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate System#Interstates#Infrastructure#San Angelo City Council#Interstate 14#District 2 Council#Cosadc#The City Council
K945

Texas Mystery of the Severed Leg Found on I-10 Has Been Solved

Last month, Texas police were left scratching their heads after a motorist made a gruesome discovery. According to long-haul experts at Freight Waves, a severed leg was found in Cibolo, Texas, and authorities have finally found out where it came from. Back on March 22nd, a chilling discovery was made...
CIBOLO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

More Dangerous South American Gang Members Arrested at the Texas Border

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents arrested three Salvadoran gang members and a Guatemalan previously convicted of sexual abuse. On March 18, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents apprehended a group of 13 illegal aliens near the Hidalgo and Starr County line. At the station, record checks revealed a Salvadoran national traveling with the group is an 18th Street gang member.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Third San Angelo Suspect Arrested in Lubbock Double Capital Murder

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Lubbock Police Department has confirmed the arrest of the third suspect in the double capital murder that involved three San Angelo residents in Jul. 2020. The following is a release by the Lubbock Police Department:. Two additional arrests were made yesterday in a 2020...
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
US105

No Surprise Here – Guess What Restaurant Chain was Named #1 in Texas?

For Texans it's common knowledge but for anyone outside the Lone Star State, naming the #1 restaurant chain in Texas might be a place they've never heard of. Texas has been home-base for many restaurant chains over the years. Many have branched out and headed to other states while some have just found success right here inside the Texas borders.
TEXAS STATE
KRQE News 13

Which New Mexico cities sold the most cannabis?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You might have already heard that the first weekend of retail recreational cannabis sales brought more than $3.5 million in purchases. But which communities had the most cannabis customers? Across New Mexico, buyers made nearly 58,000 adult-use cannabis purchases from Friday, April 1 through Sunday, April 3. Now, new data from the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitive Arrested in Mexico

PECOS – Mexican authorities have arrested one of Texas' Top Ten Most Wanted Sex Offenders. Braulio Davila-Luna has been arrested by Mexican authorities after information from a tipster was given. Davila-Luna was turned over to the Texas Department of Public Safety at the point of entry in Del Rio, Texas. He was then extradited to the Pecos County Jail. Davila-Luna was wanted for failure to register as a sex offender and was listed on the Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitive Sex Offenders list in March.
DEL RIO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
642K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy