San Angelo Development Corp: Dirt won’t move on interstates for 20 years

SAN ANGELO, Texas — People looking forward to the arrival of two anticipated interstates in San Angelo could be waiting a lot longer than they expected.

Nolan Sosa, the City of San Angelo Development Corporation’s (COSADC) Economic Development Administrator told San Angelo City Council it could be up to two decades before locals see any construction on either of the two interstates slated to come through the city.

“You’re looking at a planning stage that’s going to take multiple years,” said Sosa, after District 2 Council Member Tom Thompson asked how long the two interstates would take. “It’s taken decades to get to this point, so I would say at least 20 years before we really see dirt moving on a project of that scale.”

The exchange took place during Sosa’s delivery of COSADC’s annual report to the City Council. The report focuses on the progress COSADC has made toward the City’s infrastructure investment and business expansion goals, including advocacy for the planning and construction of Interstate 27 and Interstate 14 through San Angelo.

Earlier in the presentation, Sosa highlighted the importance of interstate access when he was asked by Mayor Brenda Gunter why San Angelo was not being considered as the home for larger commercial enterprises.

“I read consistently about a lot of small cities across the state of Texas, some pretty close to San Angelo, who are getting lots of new manufacturing and industrial development in their small cities,” said Gunter. “The name San Angelo is not even on the tips of their tongues in terms of a city that is a potential location for these businesses.”

“Terrell, Texas just last week announced a big one, a multi-million-dollar facility employing a hundred people. Taylor, Texas has gotten some significant ones. Abilene has gotten two significant projects in recent months. And yet San Angelo’s not even a consideration by many of these people,” said Gunter, “Let’s talk about that.”

Sosa cited San Angelo’s lack of interstate access as one of the main reasons the city gets passed over.

“The Governor’s Office often puts out requests for information to see what sites could potentially house these larger companies, these larger industrial developments,” said Sosa. “One of the biggest challenges is the disqualifying criteria — interstate access, and often ‘Do you have a rail-served industrial park?'”

“We start looking at these requests and it’s like ‘We’re not located within twenty minutes or fifteen minutes of an interstate highway.’ And these metroplex areas, even small cities like Taylor… their proximity to Austin to draw those highly skilled tech workers into Taylor, Texas was a major determining factor in Taylor getting that investment.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.