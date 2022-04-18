Philadelphia reinstates indoor masking, what will happen in the Midstate?

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – While restrictions are easing in hospitals, local doctors say COVID-19 cases are slowly rising, but not enough to reinstate indoor mask mandates.

Dr. Goldman, an Infectious Disease Specialist at UPMC, says he attributes the increase in cases to less masking and people just getting tired of the disease. However, hospitalizations aren’t increasing, due to the vaccine immunity that two-thirds of Pennsylvanians have.

He agrees that easing restrictions in a hospital setting is acceptable based on wastewater studies, as well. However, reinstating public indoor mask mandates like Philidelphia…not so much.

“I would personally not recommend it for Harrisburg or Central Pennsylvania because I think we have relatively few cases. Things like wastewater tell us we’re likely to have few cases in the near future,” Dr. Goldman said.

Dr. Goldman explains that it is all about trends in the south going into warmer weather. If there is an increase there, then the northeast should prepare.

The state Department of Health response is below:

“The Department of Health provides the following guidance to hospitals concerning their visitor policies:

“Hospitals typically outline specific masking, physical distancing and other visitor policies within their Emergency Preparedness Plan.

“Hospitals should follow their Emergency Preparedness Plan and take any other appropriate measures to protect patient and staff safety, including limiting visitor access to vulnerable populations such as hospice, neonatal, skilled nursing facility units and other specialty units.

“Hospitals do not need the department’s approval to implement a new visitor policy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitals may have incorporated some indoor patient visitation guidance from the CDC in their Emergency Preparedness Plan.”

