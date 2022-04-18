ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tips for first time home buyers

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMortgage rates hit five percent but there's still...

Motley Fool

Don't Be Afraid to Buy a Home as Mortgage Rates Continue to Increase

Despite rising mortgage rates, a home remains a good investment. In recent months, mortgage rates have been on the rise. Check out today's average mortgage rates to see how they've changed over time. Mortgage Type Today's Interest Rate. 30-year fixed mortgage 4.531%. 20-year fixed mortgage 4.269%. 15-year fixed mortgage 3.671%
MarketWatch

‘The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift’: Home sales may drop 25% by the end of summer, according to this analyst

The popular spring home-buying season is just ramping up. But one analyst is warning that it could be a bust. Ian Shepherdson, chief economist and founder of research consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting a dramatic fall in the pace of home sales this year. In a research note, he projected that existing-home sales will drop roughly 25% from the annual pace of 6.02 million set in February to a rate of 4.5 million by the end of summer.
Motley Fool

When Will Mortgage Rates Stop Climbing?

Mortgage rates have been rising at a rapid pace. Will things slow down?. Mortgage rates were nice and low from mid-2020 through late 2021. But things changed at the start of 2022, and now, it seems like mortgage rates are on a rampage, going nowhere but up. Here's a summary...
24/7 Wall St.

Mortgage Rates At 5% Will Wreck The Housing Market

Two things in the rising residential housing market cannot exist together. They are recently high mortgage rates and soaring home prices. The market will start to cool within the next few months, and then home prices increase will slow, at least in many markets. The home price increases began after the initial effects the economy […]
Money

5 Tips for Buying a House When Inflation Is High

Americans haven’t seen inflation this high since shoulder pads were in, Ronald Reagan was president and the first Indiana Jones was still playing on the big screen. The latest consumer price index reading clocked in at 8.5%, the highest rate of price growth since December 1981. People are feeling pinched at the grocery store, where the cost of meat, poultry, fish and eggs is up nearly 14% compared to last March. And at the gas pump, a gallon of unleaded is now topping $5 in some cities.
