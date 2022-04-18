Tips for first time home buyers

Americans haven’t seen inflation this high since shoulder pads were in, Ronald Reagan was president and the first Indiana Jones was still playing on the big screen. The latest consumer price index reading clocked in at 8.5%, the highest rate of price growth since December 1981. People are feeling pinched at the grocery store, where the cost of meat, poultry, fish and eggs is up nearly 14% compared to last March. And at the gas pump, a gallon of unleaded is now topping $5 in some cities.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO