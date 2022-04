The future is decidedly not female for California mosquitoes, or at least that’s what researchers hope to achieve when they unleash up to 2.4 billion genetically altered males into the West Coast state starting this summer in an attempt to control the booming populations.The Environmental Protection Agency announced last month that biotech firm Oxitec had received approval to expand its existing pilot program in Florida into California’s Central Valley, a campaign that would run through 2024 and release a maximum of 2.4 billion over that time span.Since male mosquitoes don’t bite, the logic would hold that by expanding the...

