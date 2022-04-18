ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normandy Park, WA

Wander with Weekday Walkers through Normandy Park on Wednesday, April 20

Waterland Blog
Waterland Blog
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eFjqB_0fCbs4Hq00

From our friends at WABI Burien:

Come wander the peaceful streets of Normandy Park this Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

Starting at City Hall, we’ll loop past city parks, flowering yards, and Puget Sound vistas. All are welcome to join us this Wednesday, Apr 20, 2022 at 11 a.m.

Let’s park at City Hall and start by heading down SW 174th St.

The walk will be 2 miles over paved streets and sidewalks with some ups and downs.

Estimated time is 50 minutes.

Date: Wednesday, April 20, 2022 (Rain or shine.)

Time: Meet a little before 11am so we can begin walking at 11:00.

Place: Park at Normandy Park City Hall, 801 SW 174th Street, Normandy Park, WA 98166 (map below).

Who: Walkers of every level and ability (dogs are welcome, too.)

Distance: About 2 miles, round trip. Walk involves some hills.

Questions?

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

New La Quinta skate park to open Wednesday

The La Quinta skate park, named "X Park," will officially open on Wednesday, it was announced today. The park, located at the southeast corner of Dune Palms Road and Black Hawk Way, near La Quinta High School. X Park was designed and constructed by Los Angeles-based Spohn Ranch Skateparks. The company has built skateparks across The post New La Quinta skate park to open Wednesday appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
WCBD Count on 2

Parts of Ashley River Park closed through Wednesday

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)-The new Ashley River Park will have some closures this week. Dorchester County officials say “there are a few issues that need to be addressed,” after being open for a week. The park opened earlier in March. The Splash Pad will remain closed Monday through Wednesday, with the playground being closed on […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WJHL

Elizabethton hosting community bike ride Saturday

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — City leaders announced Tuesday that the community will have the opportunity to join in on the springtime fun with a group bike ride scheduled for Saturday, April 23 at 10 a.m. According to a release from the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce, the ride will begin and end at Pedals On […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burien, WA
Lifestyle
City
Normandy Park, WA
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Burien, WA
Burien, WA
Government
Phillymag.com

Normandy Farms Estates

Rolling hills, blue skies, charming residences—Normandy Farms Estates offers it all. The community is set in lovely Blue Bell, an attractive suburban community. Residents enjoy access to golf courses, major malls and classes at the local Montgomery County Community College. Convenient shops are close by, and all the cultural and entertainment opportunities of Philadelphia are only 30 minutes away.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FUN 107

Story Land, Lake Compounce and More Go Cashless For 2022 Season

Leave the paper and take the plastic when heading out this summer. Fenway Park recently announced its move to completely cashless this season and now several family-favorite amusement parks in New England are doing the same. Palace Entertainment, which owns Story Land, Lake Compounce, Water Country, Living Shores Aquarium and...
BRISTOL, CT
WWLP

Cat chronicles journey cycling across U.S.

PORTLAND, Ore. (NEWS10) – “Calico Cycles” is the name of Marilyn’s unpublished memoir. The nine-year-old calico cat has seen quite a bit of the country from this basket of a bicycle. According to her owner, Caleb Werntz, together they’ve bicycled 10,000 miles through 32 states in ten months. He trained her from an early age to […]
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Walkers#Wabi Burien
The Progress-Index

Petersburg's "trash czar" wants the city to thrive. He's organizing people to clean the streets.

PETERSBURG— A resident known as "the trash czar" is gathering people to clean up the city. In coordination with Petersburg, Thomi Hairston organized a trash pick up this past Saturday with Fort Lee soldiers.  Some 65 soldiers packed 130 trash bags filled with bottles, cans, paper, plastic and more, clearing sides of streets, bushes, and...
PETERSBURG, VA
KEYT

2022 Elks Rodeo Queen candidates attend campaign kickoff dinner

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The 2022 Elks Rodeo Queen candidates attended a campaign kickoff dinner on Saturday night in Santa Maria. Rodeo Queen candidate Primavera Rosales said, “it is super exciting, I have been waiting for this opportunity for a very long time so I am very happy and thrilled.”
SANTA MARIA, CA
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Monday Night Chill Rides returns to Carthage

CARTHAGE, Mo. – Residents met in downtown Carthage this evening for the return of Monday Night Chill Rides. This beginner-friendly activity focuses on slow bike rides throughout the historic streets of Carthage. Organizers say rides typically last one hour and rides run from April, 18th through late August. COPYRIGHT...
CARTHAGE, MO
Waterland Blog

Waterland Blog

Des Moines, WA
324
Followers
776
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Des Moines, WA

 https://waterlandblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy