HBO Max's Most Popular Show Isn't Even an Original Series

By Russ Burlingame
 2 days ago

The most-watched show on HBO Max is apparently Comedy Central's South Park, a series that not only is not an HBO original, but doesn't actually even belong to WarnerMedia. The series managed to outpace shows like Game of Thrones, Friends, and Our Flag Means Death in March, according to numbers from...

IN THIS ARTICLE
