Flo Rida, Lil Durk kick off Bridgeport Amp season this weekend

In recent times, Maren Morris, has been at something of a crossroads. When I first talked to the Texas-bred, Nashville-based singer-songwriter in 2017, she’d just broken out with her immaculate, country-centered debut album Hero. But thanks to world-shattering collaborations (like the ear-wormy Zedd-produced “The Middle)” and smaller but still noteworthy work with the likes of One Direction’s Niall Horan (“Seeing Blind”) and Thomas Rhett (“Craving You”), Morris appeared to be settling into a comfortable pop-tinged lane— albeit one colored ever-so-slightly by her past country inclinations. Even her massive 2019 follow-up album Girl, was notably highlighted by the pop-leaning smash single, “The Bones.” It seemed likely, that Morris would continue down this glittery pop path for her following LP.

MUSIC ・ 25 DAYS AGO