Bridgeport, CT

Flo Rida, Lil Durk kick off Bridgeport Amp season this weekend

By Andrew DaRosa
Stamford Advocate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConcert season has finally arrived for the Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater as the venue kicks off its spring/summer lineup with a pair of shows this weekend. Rappers Flo Rida and Lil Durk will start the season off on Friday and Saturday, respectively. With 35 to 40 shows expected this summer...

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 4

