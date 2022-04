The New York Auto Show was bleak this year, with many major automakers not in attendance and pretty much every new debut just a facelift of an existing model. But in the corner of the Stellantis stand there were two shining rays of light: A pair of new Fiat 500s. The only catch is, the 500 is only sold in Europe and won't come to the US. What the hell, Fiat?

