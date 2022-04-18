Bellroy's New Collection Makes Carrying a Bag Even Easier

Ciele Athletics is a brand with a history of making headwear that's built to blend form and function. The TRKCap SC series is the latest in its line of innovative products, building upon the success of trucker-inspired TRLCap. The TRKCap SC features a pinched crown and a modern, graphically branded front panel backed with a 3D air mesh structure. In practical terms this means the hat carries the silhouette and style of a traditional trucker hat, but is built with reflective detailing on the front and back with a vented mesh to make sure your head stays cool regardless of what you're up to. That flexibility is present in more ways than one: not only is the TRKCap SC packable and machine washable, its SOFTcurve brim (that's the "SC" in TRKCap SC) is pre-curved for comfort. Designed to eliminate any uncomfortable pressure points, the TRKCap SC is also built for all-day wear and backed for life by Ciele Athletics' "million miles guarantee". As a bonus, nearly all of Ciele Athletics' headwear — including the TRKCap SC — is Fair Trade Certified, so you can feel that much better about adding this piece to your running gear rotation.

APPAREL ・ 1 DAY AGO