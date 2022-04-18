Bellroy's New Collection Makes Carrying a Bag Even Easier

When it comes to textile and garment innovation, few brands are as science-driven as LifeLabs. LifeLabs' CoolLife Tee represents the best of the brand's progressive approach to design: a T-shirt that functions as a cooling thermostat for your body. Crafted with yarn-based textile derived from polyethylene, the fabric used in the CoolLife Tee allows your body heat to escape, cooling your temperature around 3°F more than comparable fabrics. This unique CoolLife tech isn't marketing either jargon: its Qmax Cool Touch score of .20 is up to 50 to 60 percent cooler than the competition. From an environmental and eco-conscious perspective, the CoolLife Tee also hits top marks; polyethylene is the lowest-rated material on the Materials Sustainability Index (meaning it uses less water and resources to produce, leading to minimal impact on the environment). And, since it keeps you cooler throughout the day, theoretically the CoolLife Tee should require fewer adjustments to your home's thermostat (which in turn should reduce your carbon impact by a projected 400 pounds of carbon, per household, per year).
Comments / 0