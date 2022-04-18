ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Bellroy's New Collection Makes Carrying a Bag Even Easier

By Evan Malachosky
Gear Patrol
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMainstream apparel designers have adapted to post-pandemic consumer demands. Whether with an emphasis on comfort or the durability to withstand day-long adventures, they're releasing garments suited to the lifestyles folks are leading nowadays: outside more often, more mobile and more interested in multi-functional designs. As such, accessory, bag and luggage makers...

www.gearpatrol.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Coyuchi’s Conserve Collection Makes Sustainable Living Easier Than Ever

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Coyuchi recently invited SPY to review their Spring 2022 Edit, which included, amongst other things, the most gorgeous and cozy duvets, quilts, blankets and Percale sheets. The preview, filled with organic materials in muted colors to suit any dwelling space, also shared a glimpse at Coyuchi’s newly released Conserve Collection and we have to admit, it was truly love at first sight. The Conserve Collection is a selection of sustainable and organic snack bags,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Gear Patrol

Altra's New Carbon-Plated Racing Shoe Is Made to Go Fast

You know an Altra shoe when you see it: the expanded toe box, meant to give toes enough room to splay out naturally and thereby enhance foot health, is instantly noticeable. Although in the last few seasons Altra has slimmed down its iconic Footshape Toe Box silhouette, foot health is still a priority for the brand — as is comfort. Today, those goals come together with a new initiative for the brand: going fast as hell, thanks to carbon plate technology.
APPAREL
Gear Patrol

This Is the Most Incredible Pair of Jeans Levi's Has Ever Made

Levi's, like Ralph Lauren (with RRL and Purple Label), is divided into sub-labels. There's the general release stuff — Levi's — and then there's Levi's Made and Crafted, a premium line, Levi's Vintage Clothing, designs inspired by the brand's archive, and Levi's SecondHand, where the brand sells its own vintage items.
APPAREL
Gear Patrol

Meet the T-Shirt That's Basically a Cooling Thermostat for Your Body

When it comes to textile and garment innovation, few brands are as science-driven as LifeLabs. LifeLabs' CoolLife Tee represents the best of the brand's progressive approach to design: a T-shirt that functions as a cooling thermostat for your body. Crafted with yarn-based textile derived from polyethylene, the fabric used in the CoolLife Tee allows your body heat to escape, cooling your temperature around 3°F more than comparable fabrics. This unique CoolLife tech isn't marketing either jargon: its Qmax Cool Touch score of .20 is up to 50 to 60 percent cooler than the competition. From an environmental and eco-conscious perspective, the CoolLife Tee also hits top marks; polyethylene is the lowest-rated material on the Materials Sustainability Index (meaning it uses less water and resources to produce, leading to minimal impact on the environment). And, since it keeps you cooler throughout the day, theoretically the CoolLife Tee should require fewer adjustments to your home's thermostat (which in turn should reduce your carbon impact by a projected 400 pounds of carbon, per household, per year).
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Lite Sling#The North Face Recon
Gear Patrol

Tom Holland Was Spotted Wearing a Perfect Purple Sweatshirt. Here's Where to Buy Your Own

We're a full 25 days into spring here on the East Coast, where, for better or worse, we experience the extremes of all four seasons — typically all at once, too. But it was abnormally warm this week (sunny, 73 degrees), at least in New York, where Tom Holland was spotted wearing this perfect purple hoodie by PANGAIA. He paired it with a baby blue beanie, crisp, wide-legged khakis and expensive Nike Air Max sneakers designed by Sean Wotherspoon.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gear Patrol

The 11 Best Lightweight Chinos to Buy Now

You might not call raw denim a warm-weather staple. So, as temperatures rise, consider lighter chinos — a cooler alternative to heavyweight jeans. Chinos, like denim, are made from cotton-twill fabric, which typically ranges in weight between 7 and 10 ounces per yard. Lighter weight summer options, meanwhile, are exactly that — lighter — and they provide a more flexible, less-insulating pant.
APPAREL
Gear Patrol

Today in Gear: Product News Done Quick

Life may be an ever-changing set of circumstances and events, but one thing is constant: the fact that AriZona Iced Tea tall cans will always remain 99¢. A common sight in corner stores, gas stations and bodegas around the country, the brand is an iconic part of American food culture despite rarely advertising. Its price stability has remained a constant for years, even as the price of both aluminum and corn syrup has risen – a commitment to affordable pricing that rivals only Costco's Hot Dog combo. Read more about AriZona's commitment to its 99¢ pricing over at the LA Times. Classic convenience store drinks aside, today we're looking at info on Seiko's celebration a decade of Astron GPS Solar, Rapha's long-haul cycling Brevet collection and OXO's new outdoor-focused cookware line. This is Today in Gear.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Gear Patrol

11 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear. A quick glance at this week's style and watch release roundup reveals a theme: green! Below, you'll find green boots, pants, shirts, swim trunks and watches, plus other pops of color, too. There is a pair of all-blue sunglasses by Moscot and a pink-faced Seiko watch. While we didn't set this theme, we're surely feeling this way — in full bloom, ready for nicer weather.
APPAREL
Gear Patrol

This Cap Is a Whole Lot More Than Just a Trucker Hat

Ciele Athletics is a brand with a history of making headwear that's built to blend form and function. The TRKCap SC series is the latest in its line of innovative products, building upon the success of trucker-inspired TRLCap. The TRKCap SC features a pinched crown and a modern, graphically branded front panel backed with a 3D air mesh structure. In practical terms this means the hat carries the silhouette and style of a traditional trucker hat, but is built with reflective detailing on the front and back with a vented mesh to make sure your head stays cool regardless of what you're up to. That flexibility is present in more ways than one: not only is the TRKCap SC packable and machine washable, its SOFTcurve brim (that's the "SC" in TRKCap SC) is pre-curved for comfort. Designed to eliminate any uncomfortable pressure points, the TRKCap SC is also built for all-day wear and backed for life by Ciele Athletics' "million miles guarantee". As a bonus, nearly all of Ciele Athletics' headwear — including the TRKCap SC — is Fair Trade Certified, so you can feel that much better about adding this piece to your running gear rotation.
APPAREL
Gear Patrol

This Brand Bottled the Classic Sunscreen Smell. It's My Go-To Summer Scent

Yes, the smell of salty ocean air is the most surefire sign summer has arrived. It's also arguably the easiest to identify. There are candles and entire fragrance campaigns dedicated to evoking the sensory experience of it. But what about sunscreen? It's a polarizing smell; some love it and equate it with long days on the beach. Others abhor the banana notes and opt for odorless iterations instead. In an attempt to cater to the crowd that thinks fondly of the fragrance, Vacation — a sunscreen brand started by summer-themed radio station Poolsuite — concocted an eau de toilette based on their SPF's signature smell.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Gear Patrol

This Startup’s Activewear Gear Is Seriously Smart

Quanta Vici is a Canadian smart apparel startup that has just changed the future of activewear and luxury clothing. Today, you can score a deal on its Smart Heated Slim Travel Jacket and Vegan Leather Gloves. Thanks to Quanta Vici's Temperature Selection technology, the Smart Heated Slim Travel Jacket is ideal all year round, especially in winter. That tech keeps the Smart Heated Leather Gloves at your selected temperature, in turn keeping your hands comfortable all day long. All premium material is thin, breathable, stylish, and 100 percent animal-free. The lightweight battery lasts more than two days – perfect for your cross-country. As a bonus, Quanta Vici's is the first-ever crowdfunding campaign or brand to reward customers with NFT artwork. Check out the campaign below and save up to $990.
APPAREL
Gear Patrol

Does Reebok's New Nano X2 Live Up to the Hype?

Reebok's revamped Nano X2 shoe is to gym workouts as tents are to camping: you can make it work without them, but it's going to be uncomfortable, frustrating and may turn you off the whole endeavor entirely. We've sung the praises of the Nano line before; the X1 is the...
APPAREL
Gear Patrol

Patagonia Nano Puff Vs. Down Sweater: Which Is Best for You?

Anyone who’s more than a cursory fan of Patagonia is probably familiar with the brand’s iconic Nano Puff Jacket. As the name describes, it’s a slimmed-down synthetic puffy that provides ample warmth and movement — one favored by climbers, hikers, travelers and athletes the world over. For some, it’s the minimal silhouette of the jacket that makes it appealing. For others, it’s the sustainability built into the garment by way of fair trade certifications, recycled materials and responsibly-sourced components. (Currently, the jacket is made from 100-percent recycled materials).
APPAREL
Gear Patrol

Tackle April Showers with This Durable Rain Jacket

Don't let April showers stop you from escaping to the outdoors this month – with quality rain gear, you can keep adventuring even during Mother Nature's worst. Carhartt's Rain Defender® Insulated Jacket keeps you dry and warm without weighing you down. Its CORDURA® fabric offers resistance to tears, scuffs, and abrasions while 100g polyester insulation provides ultimate warmth with or without layers. Plus, with ample pockets, you can safely store valuables and outdoors EDC. For even more waterproof products, check out the Carhartt Rain Hub to explore the full range of Carhartt rain gear.
APPAREL
Gear Patrol

Jeep Made the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer Even Bigger

Jeep debuted its new three-row, flagship super lux Grand Wagoneer last year. It costs more than $100,000, and may have the nicest interior and best sound system of any vehicle on the road. It weighs in at a little over three tons. And all of us undoubtedly had the same reaction: it's not big enough!
CARS
Gear Patrol

15 Tougher-Than-Hell Tactical Backpacks

Once it’s declassified, advanced military technology tends to drip down into civilian goods. It’s how we got GPS, the internet and the Jeep. But the relationship goes both ways, with innovative outdoor products and materials influencing what the military uses, too. The tactical backpack exists on a spectrum...
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

Finally, a Chic Toilet Stool That Makes Pooping Easier Without Ruining My Bathroom’s Aesthetic

Life is full of little dreams, grand aspirations, and micro-wishes. For me, one of those has always been to own a toilet stool, more commonly known as a squatty potty. You’re probably thinking: Why don’t you just get one? Well, in the decade since I left my parent’s house, I’ve had an endless parade of roommates, and I thought maybe introducing a community toilet squat stool would be weird. The reason? Most of them are eyesores. They’re not discrete and broadcast, “Hey everyone, I like to do my business THIS way!” I’ve never felt comfortable pitching a toilet stool to roommates—until I was introduced to the Tushy Ottoman.
HOME & GARDEN
Gear Patrol

Canyon's New Strive CFR Is 'Faster Than Ever' and Coming in Hot

Our story begins in 2014 — a time long ago and far away, when things were simpler. Guardians of the Galaxy was the top-grossing film of the year. Running was the most popular outdoor activity (long before the bike boom of 2020.) And Fabien Barel rode the Canyon Strive to victory in the EWS Finale Ligure, cementing its place as one of the fastest bikes in the game.
BICYCLES
Gear Patrol

These 10 Awesome New Bike Products Will Revolutionize Your Next Ride

If you are desperately in search of cycling stoke, Monterey, California is a great place to find it. Especially this time of year. Not only is the riding glorious — from the coast to the hills to the track — but the town plays host to the Sea Otter Classic, an incredible celebration of cycling that draws hundreds of brands, thousands of athletes and tens of thousands of fans.
MONTEREY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy