Vicksburg, MS

Vicksburg police officer resigns after being accused of sexual assault

By Thao Ta
 1 day ago

VICKSBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Vicksburg leaders met on Monday, April 18, 2022, to discuss the future of two police officers .

Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones announced Derrick Dotson resigned last week after being accused of sexual assault .

Sexual assault claim made against Vicksburg police officer

The Vicksburg Post reported an individual claimed Dotson had assaulted them in a Facebook post. The person claimed the officer turned off his cameras and radio, drove behind an abandoned hospital and sexually assaulted them in the back of a police vehicle.

Before his resignation, Dotson was placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Attorney General’s Office and the FBI are investigating the case against Dotson. As of Monday, no charges have been filed.

In the second case, Jones said Officer Jessie Harris was terminated for violating the police department’s policies and procedures.

