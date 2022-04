CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A suspect wanted in a Cabell County hit and run refused to pull over and is now hospitalized with severe injuries. The suspect, a 31-year old man whose name was not released, was spotted by the Hurricane Police Department travelling east on I-64 around 5:30 a.m. Monday. The vehicle was mentioned in a be on the look out alert for a hit and run accident minutes earlier on I-64 in Cabell County.

