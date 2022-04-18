Spring Cleaning Tips From a Pro

Want free perennials? Divide perennials in spring so you'll have more to transplant in your garden and share with family and friends. Springtime is prime time to divide perennials, especially those that bloom in summer and fall. Dividing in spring gives the young perennial divisions several weeks to establish before the weather heats up.
NOW that it's officially spring, it's time to get your garden in order. The best place to start to make a noticeable difference is your lawn. Garden expert Sam at JayRock Lawncare & Gardening recently shared his tips to get a greener lawn in just two hours. Before you do...
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Are you looking to bring some life back to your landscaping?. Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey visited Corky’s Garden Path in the Justus area of Lackawanna County. Cory Kashuba and Rich Vaicekauskas from Corky's offered all sorts of "news you can use tips." Some...
It's that time of year again! Okay, I won't be so perky about it because not everyone loves to clean like I do. I'll be honest with you, the only reason I like it is because it's the only thing I can control in my life. There it is. So...
MOULD can begin to develop in any damp space in the home. Once it's set in can be pricey and time consuming to remove. It's always better to prevent it taking a hold in the first place, luckily there is a simple solution. Air purifying plants can greatly reduce the...
ALL gardeners know the joy of watching plants come to life - and how annoying it is keeping pesky weeds at bay. Luckily, offering a helping hand to fellow enthusiasts, gardening experts at Green Lawn Fertilizing have shared their most ''effective'' and ''best'' method for getting rid of the unwanted interlopers.
CRACKER Barrel is known for its famous rocking chairs, warm fireplaces and filling meals at low prices. A huge breakfast plate will normally only run you about $10. If you’ve ever wondered how prices are able to remain so affordable, here are some secrets that not even the most frequent Cracker Barrel patron would know.
I just saw something on my community message board that I've never seen before. I was told, no matter what I do, please DO NOT mow my lawn in the month of May. Yep, my neighbors want me to grow it out all month long and if I cut it, I'm going to be judged.
Spring is now past its first week whether it feels like it or not. All cool weather vegetables such as lettuce, cabbage, radish, broccoli, spring onion sets, Irish potatoes and greens will be untouched by cool days and nights of March. We will probably have plenty of cold days and nights through March and even through part of April, but not much danger of the soil freezing even though there could be some snow.
I recently started thinking about what I'm going to plant in my garden this spring — it's a nice mental escape from the current dreary New England weather — and as I've been researching different flowers and vegetables, I keep seeing references to "ideal soil quality." For example, the growing guides in Almanac always say things like, "Dahlias thrive in rich, well-drained soil. The pH level of your soil should be 6.5-7.0, slightly acidic."
Question: I am landscaping a new home. Is now the best time to plant everything?. Answer: Most people think spring is planting time. The warming weather and new leaf and flower growth certainly give many people the urge to plant something. However, there are a lot of other good planting times besides spring.
Spring has finally arrived, which means its time to put the winter coats away and get out your scrub brushes for a seasonal cleaning. Brittany Reese, owner of WLK Cleaning & Services in Bellefonte, suggests deep cleaning your home every three to six months to keep dust and grime from building up too much.
We’re a nation of gardeners, but, according to the Office for National Statistics, one in eight British households have no garden. If you live in one of these 3.3 million garden-less homes, but feel the need to get your hands muddy, there’s good news: you don’t need a garden to garden.
A lawn mowing pattern might sound fancy and unnecessary but in fact, every time you are mowing the lawn, you are creating a pattern. Regularly changing up the mowing pattern is not only done for aesthetic purposes but also because it benefits the lawn. Benefits of Changing Your Lawn Mowing...
Japanese Maples are perfect to add color to your landscape. They are noted for their beautiful foliage in the summer and fall. Certain varieties can be pruned to keep an ornamental look that does not grow too high. Paul trims up his Japanese maple so it stays shapely and decorative during the summer and fall seasons.
As I write this on April 3, today was the day the ruby-throated hummingbirds returned to my house. Oddly, it was a feast of the Calibrachoas Superbells. This story, however, starts the first week of October, which is when I planted them. I’ve been touting this for zone 8 and...
One Wisconsin couple went beyond the cliche "Live, Laugh, Love" sign and hung a "Welcome to Poundtown" sign directly above their bed. When Lauren Hegenbarth listed her family’s rural Wisconsin home for sale online, she never imagined that her master bedroom would land on one of her favorite social media accounts. Zillow Gone Wild picked up the listing, stating that it is "a good example of what happens when your Michael’s obsession goes one sign too far."
Comments / 0