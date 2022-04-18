Hiking trail reopens at Wheeler Wildlife refuge

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – New boardwalks on the Flint Creek Nature Trail have reopened hiking in parts of the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge.

The two new boardwalks were rebuilt during the past winter for the one-and-a-half-mile trail as part of an improvement project going on at the refuge, which also includes the visitor center and observation building.

Visitors will be able to see a variety of animals and plant life on both the short loop and long loop. They will also be treated to several different species of birds in the area, including warblers as they migrate through in the spring.

There is parking available at the trail head on the north side of Highway 67 near the Flint Creek Day Use area and the accessible fishing pier.

While construction of the vistor center continues, the entire Visitor Center Road will be closed to all visitors which includes the Visitor Center building, grounds, parking lot, Observation Building and Atkeson Cypress Boardwalk.

The construction project is scheduled to be completed by October 31, 2022.

