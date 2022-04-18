ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

Hiking trail reopens at Wheeler Wildlife refuge

By Kaitlin Kanable
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XUgxF_0fCbp8qx00

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – New boardwalks on the Flint Creek Nature Trail have reopened hiking in parts of the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge.

The two new boardwalks were rebuilt during the past winter for the one-and-a-half-mile trail as part of an improvement project going on at the refuge, which also includes the visitor center and observation building.

Visitors will be able to see a variety of animals and plant life on both the short loop and long loop. They will also be treated to several different species of birds in the area, including warblers as they migrate through in the spring.

Decatur disaster drill planned for Wednesday

There is parking available at the trail head on the north side of Highway 67 near the Flint Creek Day Use area and the accessible fishing pier.

While construction of the vistor center continues, the entire Visitor Center Road will be closed to all visitors which includes the Visitor Center building, grounds, parking lot, Observation Building and Atkeson Cypress Boardwalk.

The construction project is scheduled to be completed by October 31, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KTUL

Crystal digging season reopens at Salt Plains National Wildlife Refuge

CHEROKEE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Salt Plains National Wildlife Refuge in Cherokee, Oklahoma announced that Crystal Digging Season reopens April 1. The salt flats allow for visitors to come and dig for salt crystals. Crystal Digging is only allowed from sunrise to sunset in designated areas. Visitors are allowed to collect up to 10 pounds of crystals for their personal use.
CHEROKEE, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Decatur, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Decatur, AL
Lifestyle
City
Decatur, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
North Platte Post

Nebraska’s top 9 parks with trails for wildlife watching

LINCOLN, Neb.-With migration underway and spring on our doorstep, now is a great time to get outside, bring some binoculars and walk a trail to see wildlife. Nebraska has many opportunities thanks to our diverse habitats – everything from prairie to ponderosa pine, wetlands and more than 23,000 miles of rivers and streams. Nebraska’s state parks are an ideal place to see the wildlife they hold, with a vast number of trails located in natural settings.
NEBRASKA STATE
Laredo Morning Times

Aransas National Wildlife Refuge photographs 20 baby alligators

There's probably nothing cuter than baby alligators. A volunteer at a Texas refuge spotted 20 of the little reptiles while hiking on a trail last weekend. Aransas National Wildlife Refuge, located in Austwell, on the southwest side of San Antonio Bay along the Gulf Coast, posted the photo their volunteer, Kevin Doxstater, took while on the Heron Flats Trail. The photo showed the baby alligators that probably hatched last year, according to the refuge.
TEXAS STATE
5 On Your Side

Family-run restaurant closing on South Grand after nearly 40 years

ST. LOUIS — A fixture on South Grand will close its doors and usher in new changes after nearly 40 years. Café Natasha owner Hamishe Bahrami announced Tuesday she’s stepping down and will retire at the end of April. Between now and then, the St. Louis community is welcome to dine in and enjoy the Persian stews and kabobs they’ve been serving up for decades.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiking Trail#Wildlife Refuge#Flint#Birds#Whnt Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Sports
Classic Rock 96.1

The World’s Biggest Crawfish Festival Is Coming To Texas In April

As you already know, its mudbug season everywhere and I remember a time when folks didn't want to touch crawfish, now everybody loves them for the most part. I've always been leery about eating boiled crawfish in Texas because like everything else, folks here try to "put their own twist" to something simple like pouring "sauce" onto a seafood that you will have to PEEL to eat, which to me, is kind of ass backwards. If you want sauce, peel, then DIP...but I digress.
TYLER, TX
WCBD Count on 2

5 South Carolina destinations for the perfect day-trip

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Spring break is finally here, but faced with high gas prices, some might be rethinking travel plans. Others may be hitting the road anyways. According to a survey, 22% of American adults said they plan to travel for leisure in the next one to three months and while the price at the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy