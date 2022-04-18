ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House fire occurs on Allen Avenue, resident rescued

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to reports, Monroe Fire Department was dispatched to the 600 block of Allen Avenue for a house fire with a resident inside of the home. Reports say the resident inside the home initially could not exit the home due to flames. According to reports, the resident was rescued from the fire.

Be sure to tune in to NBC 10’s news broadcast at 5 PM and 6 PM, and Fox 14’s news broadcast at 5:30 PM and 6:30 PM to get more details about this incident.

MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana sheriff: Man fell from bridge while crabbing, died

LACOMBE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a man who was crabbing from a bridge has died after falling into a canal. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says other people on the bridge near Lacombe heard a splash, realized the man had fallen and called 911 about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. A news release […]
LACOMBE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police arrests 5 in gang-related shooting

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— In this week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, NBC 10’s Chelsea Monae highlights a crime with multiple suspects and how authorities wouldn’t stop until everyone involved was arrested. Authorities were investigating what they describe as a gang-related shooting that happened in Monroe. Three individuals had already been arrested, but two were still on the […]
MONROE, LA
KTAL

Woman killed in E. Shreveport condo fire identified

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Coroner’s Office has released the name of a woman who died Saturday morning shortly after she was pulled from a burning condo in east Shreveport. The coroner’s office says Jacquelyn Renee Murphy, 63, died at 8:30 a.m. at Ochsner LSU Health hospital...
SHREVEPORT, LA
MyArkLaMiss

“I don’t care if they kids or not, I’ll shoot them!”: Monroe woman behind bars after threatening juveniles with handgun

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, around 8:21 PM, Monroe Police was dispatched to the 1400 block of South Grand Street in reference to a disturbance. Officers made contact with juvenile victims who advised a Black female waived a firearm during a verbal altercation. According to police, the suspect yelled, “I don’t […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Second arrest in South Grand Street shooting; Arrested 5 times since May 2020

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A second arrest has been made in connection with the South Grand Street on Saturday. Arrested was Thomas Rayshun Jackson, 34, of Monroe. According to his booking information, Jackson has been arrested at least five times since May of 2020. This latest arrest has him facing several firearms-related charges, including aggravated assault with a firearm.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe men involved in drive-by shooting targeting police officer

UPDATE: According to the Monroe Police Department Public Information Officer Michael Fendall, the three passengers have prior weapons arrests and charges. Fendall reported that: Deburr has prior weapons arrests from 2021 and February of 2022 Hollins has prior arrests including weapons charges from 2021 Owens has prior arrests including past weapons charges from 2020 and […]
MONROE, LA
freightwaves.com

Truck driver killed in Louisiana after load crashes through cab

A flatbed driver was killed in Louisiana on Monday when a heavy load he was transporting on a trailer came loose and smashed into the trailer cab. Jason Gilbert, 52, of Gray, Louisiana, was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle accident, which occurred just after 8:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 90 and Bayou Gauche Road, about 30 miles west of New Orleans, authorities said.
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON UPDATE: Monroe teen found safe

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — As of Wednesday, March 23, 2022, Alexis Sasser has been found safe by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for 17-year-old Alexis Sasser. Sasser was last seen in Monroe, La. on Monday, March 21, 2022. She was wearing black and white Adidas […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Desiard Street shooting leaves two people dead

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Monroe Police Department, on Sunday, April 3, 2022, shortly after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting. It happened at the 5000 block on Desiard Street. Police found Joseph Moore and Jacqueline Rice inside a home suffering from gunshot wounds. Authorities reported that both Moore and Rice died […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man starts fire in vacant hotel, found asleep in room by police

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, March 22, 2022, around 4 AM, Monroe Police was dispatched to a local vacant hotel on the 2000 block of Louisville Avenue in reference to a disturbance. Once officers arrived to the scene, they made contact with security personnel and began searching the property. According to officers, they located […]
MONROE, LA
Magnolia State Live

Fight results in granddaughter shooting grandparent and then her boyfriend, Mississippi police report

Following a domestic incident on South Street in Vicksburg early Monday afternoon, two people were shot and one suspect is in custody. A statement from Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said the shooting took place following a domestic altercation between a grandparent and granddaughter. A fight ensued, the granddaughter shot her grandparent and then shot her boyfriend, Jones said.
VICKSBURG, MS
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

