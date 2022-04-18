House fire occurs on Allen Avenue, resident rescued

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to reports, Monroe Fire Department was dispatched to the 600 block of Allen Avenue for a house fire with a resident inside of the home. Reports say the resident inside the home initially could not exit the home due to flames. According to reports, the resident was rescued from the fire.

