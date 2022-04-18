Two arrested for vehicle burglaries, lead deputies on high-speed chase in North Naples

NORTH NAPLES, Fla. — Two Broward County residents were arrested Sunday for several vehicle burglaries at a North Naples apartment complex and then led deputies on a high-speed chase.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested Daeshauna Robinson, 20, of Fort Lauderdale, and Donavon James Thompson, 23, of Oakland Park after a community member saw the pair breaking into cars at ARIUM Gulfshore off Pine Ridge Road around 4 a.m.

When deputies arrived, Robinson and Thompson pulled out of the parking lot at a high rate of speed. Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on them, but the pair continued driving.

Deputies set up stop sticks to get the suspect’s car to slow down and were finally able to bring the pursuit to an end, according to CCSO.

A search of the car revealed multiple firearms, ammunition, and credit/debit cards. Deputies are in the process of obtaining a search warrant for the car to determine if the items found are stolen. Deputies are also searching for a third suspect who is believed to have been in the car during the high-speed chase, as well as the car break-ins.

Robinson and Thompson are facing charges of burglary with an unoccupied conveyance. Robinson is also facing charges of high-speed fleeing and eluding, and driving without a valid license.

Both were taken into custody.

“Once again your Collier County Sheriff’s Office has made good on its commitment to arrest individuals who come from outside our community to commit felonious activity here,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said. “Our deputies and detectives are second to none: They will identify you, find you and arrest you.”