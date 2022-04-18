ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

Sam Page lays out ARPA spending plan

By Chris Regnier
 1 day ago

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Details were revealed Monday morning on how millions in federal relief money could be spent in St. Louis County.

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page laid out spending possibilities for $83 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act or “ARPA.”

Page’s proposal came from seven town hall meetings that county officials held with citizens along with an online survey.  Five of those meetings were in person, and two were virtual. More than 3,000 residents weighed in during that process. Page said the top three areas of concern from citizens were healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

Page said County Council members will hear a detailed breakdown of the community input Tuesday. Then the council will eventually decide on how to move forward with spending the money.

“We have a lot of needs and not enough money to take care of all of them. But we do have some federal funds, and I think we should hear what our residents have to say,” explained Page.

There is no timeline on when the County Council will make a final decision on how to spend the money. County leaders have until the end of 2024 to earmark the funds. The money has to be spent by the end of 2026.

