Zaza Exotic victims 'devastated' after daytime gunpoint robbery

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago
Two men who were held at gunpoint inside the Zaza Exotic store in East New York last week say they are devastated.

News 12 spoke to the employees of Zaza Exotics and they say they are absolutely devastated people would walk through the doors during the day and rob them at gunpoint in front of customers who had children with them.

Surveillance video captured the moment the two suspects entered Zaza Exotic on Cozine Avenue, with one of the individuals holding the cash register at gunpoint and demanding money while the other went behind the counter and punched the 27-year-old employee in the face.

Police say the suspects took $1,000 worth of cash and $4,800 worth of CBD liquid products before fleeing the scene in a white four-door sedan.

Police say citywide robberies have gone up over 48%. This comes at a time when city officials are working to try to get guns off the streets. At this hour, the men linked to this robbery are still on the loose.

News 12

70-year-old woman stabbed in back while walking to pharmacy

A 70-year-old Brooklyn woman was stabbed in the back while walking to pick up medicine from the pharmacy down the block from her home last Wednesday. The attack left 70-year-old Lin Mei Fang in the hospital in need of surgery because of where she was stabbed. “Suddenly somebody ran into...
BROOKLYN, NY
