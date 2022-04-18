ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Wrong-way driver rescued by SWAT officers after fiery crash

By NTV Houston Newsroom
ntvhoustonnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON – SWAT officers were in the right place at the right time when they saved a driver who crashed on Highway 288 early Monday. According...

ntvhoustonnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ntvhoustonnews.com

Wrong-way driver caught after pursuit on MLK Boulevard

HOUSTON – Police have detained a wrong-way driver after a chase on MLK boulevard early Thursday. Police told that an HPD unit observed a vehicle traveling the wrong way at the 5400 block of Collinsworth Street. The HPD officer attempted to make a traffic stop but the driver refused...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swat Team#Swat#Hpd#Hfd
The Independent

Missing Utah 14-year-old girl Areli Arroyo Osuna found in Texas

A 14-year-old girl from Utah whose disappearance triggered an Amber Alert has been located. Unified Police Department officials said Areli Arroyo Osuna, 14, was located in Texas after she was last seen entering a black Nissan Altima driven by David Lopez, 20, on Monday. She was initially believed to be a runaway, but was later believed to have been in "serious danger." Areli was located just hours after the Amber Alert was issued, and is now in police custody. Law enforcement also arrested a suspect, though that person remains unnamed. Areli was believed to have been traveling with Mr Lopez on their way to Texas and, potentially, Mexico. The alert was issued just after 10.30am with claims she had been allegedly kidnapped by Mr Lopez. The pair reportedly met on social media, according to investigators.The alert labelled her disappearance as an "abduction." "Child's Life in Danger!" the alert read, according to the Salt Lake Tribune. Mr Lopez is reportedly not related to Areli. Investigators are not sure where Mr Lopez is from, but believe it may be Texas.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN News

3 family members found shot to death inside Morgan Park home

CHICAGO — Three family members were found dead Tuesday from gunshot wounds inside a Morgan Park home. At around 4:30 p.m., police responded to the 11300 block of South Green Street. When authorities entered the residence, two women and a man were found dead. Police said an 81-year-old woman, later determined to be Arteria Riley, […]
CHICAGO, IL
BigCountryHomepage

Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to a post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the three […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Missing Midland man found dead

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to the Midland Police Department, 25-year-old Nathaniel Machuca, who went missing earlier this month, was found dead Monday afternoon.  Around 1:00 pm on April 11, officers with MPD were dispatched to the vicinity of TX-349 after a body was found. That body was identified as Machuca. His cause of death is currently unknown. MPD said […]
MIDLAND, TX
KHOU

'She was a beautiful person': UTMB NICU nurse from Galveston shot and killed on Gulf Freeway

LA MARQUE, Texas — A woman found shot to death in her car on the Gulf Freeway has been identified as 42-year-old Patrina Compton from Galveston. The UTMB NICU nurse was shot around 3 a.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of I-45 near Mac McGaffey Highland Bayou Park, according to the La Marque Police Department. She had been shot multiple times and her car was full of bullet holes.
LA MARQUE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy