NC fire battalion chief dies after battle with cancer

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville Fire Department’s Battalion Chief lost his battle against cancer.

Battalion Chief John Bowen died Saturday “after battling cancer for several months,” according to officials.

Bowen had been with the Fayetteville Fire Department since he graduated from the academy in 2008, according to a statement on the fire department’s social media.

“Chief Bowen was a humble servant and was always eager to assist individuals in need and his passion to serve the City of Fayetteville was shown each day he came to work,” officials said. “Chief Bowen was a model example that many firefighters and officers wanted to emulate, and Bowen would spend time pouring his life into others to see them succeed.”

