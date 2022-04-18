ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Do you know him? Dayton PD searching for man in relation to assault

By Katie Shatsby
 1 day ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department is searching for a man in relation to an assault at an RTA Hub.

According to Dayton PD in a tweet , the man is suspected of assaulting a worker at the RTA Hub at the Westown Shopping Center. The assault happened on April 1 around 5:30 p.m.

Suspect dead after attempted robbery at Dayton AutoZone

Dayton police said the suspect was wearing a denim jacket with roses on the sleeve and a tiger patch on the back.

If you have any information, Dayton police asked that you call (937) 333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP.

    (Photo/Dayton Police Department)
    (Photo/Dayton Police Department)
