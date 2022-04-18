How to become an organ donor

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Madeline Holcombe, CNN
Henry County Daily Herald
 2 days ago

Samira Jafari is at home now resting from a surgery that saved a life -- not her own, but her colleague's. The deputy managing editor of CNN's investigations unit answered the request for employees to be tested to find a donor for Senior UN Correspondent Richard Roth, who needed a kidney...

