LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Construction crews are starting work on multiple highway projects across the state and in mid-Michigan. The projects, expected to begin on April 18, include resurfacing US-23 and bridge work in Arenac County, resurfacing US-127 in Gratiot County, the I-69 Rebuilding Michigan project in Lapeer County, year two of the I-75 resurfacing project in Bay County, resurfacing US-31 in Manistee and Mason counties, I-96 road and bridge improvement project in Kent County, and the I-196 interchange connection project in Kent County.

GRATIOT COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO