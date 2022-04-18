ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairhaven, MA

Hey, Marshalls, Where Have All the Dress Pants Gone?

By Gazelle
 2 days ago
Yes, Covid-19. The pandemic has changed the world significantly, and the latest post-pandemic trend I'm witnessing is a lack of dress pants and business attire at both Marshalls and T.J. Maxx. Yes, I'm aware that it depends on which department store you go to, but I went to three and wound...

ABOUT

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

