Easter egg Hunter: President's son makes appearance at White House event

GG Allin
1d ago
He heard some of the eggs had cracks in their shells. Threw a fit when finding out there weren't crack IN the eggs.
Deplorable@2652
1d ago
But of course he’d make an “ appearance” licking his chops over all the youngsters
Gina
1d ago
What is it of his business being part of anything in the White House...with The Big Guy.
WATCH: Pence finds Kamala Harris’s VP performance ‘a little hard to take’
Former Vice President Mike Pence blasted President Joe Biden for doing “more damage to America than any president in modern history” and noted that Vice President Kamala Harris is not doing him any favors.
Durham stripping bare 'incestuous relationship' in Clinton campaign lawyer case: Chaffetz
Special counsel John Durham is digging up evidence of an "incestuous relationship" underlying the so-called Russiagate scandal, according to a former House Republican.
CIA has known Trump-Russia collusion data not ‘technically plausible’ since 2017, Durham says
An agency believed to be the CIA concluded the data underpinning certain Trump-Russia collusion allegations was not “technically plausible” by early 2017, casting further doubt on claims pushed by the Clinton campaign before the 2016 election.
Hunter Biden spotted at White House Easter Egg Roll after keeping low profile amid federal investigation
Hunter Biden, the president’s embattled son, was spotted during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll in Washington, D.C., on Monday. The first son was photographed alongside his wife, Melissa Cohen, 35, and his 2-year-old son, Beau, while mingling with other guests on the South Lawn of the White House.
President Biden’s Granddaughter Naomi Biden Just Revealed She'll Be Hosting Her Wedding at the White House
Click here to read the full article. There’s going to be a White House wedding! Naomi Biden, President Joe Biden’s granddaughter, shared that she and her fiancé Peter Neal will hold their reception at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, all thanks to First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, President Biden, and the staff that keeps the White House running. While Naomi isn’t the first member of the first family to have their wedding at the White House, she is the most recent in quite a number of years, making the occasion all the more exciting for everyone involved. Naomi took to her personal Twitter...
Barking mad! Secret Service agents were furious at Biden White House for playing down injuries caused by bites from First Dog Major before he was shipped off to Biden's friends, new documents reveal
Secret Service agents were furious at White House officials for toning down injuries caused by bites from Major, the First Dog, to the point where they even tried to get President Joe Biden to pay for a coat that was ripped into pieces, according to newly released documents. Secret Service...
If Kamala Harris faces Donald Trump in 2024, it wouldn't be pretty, poll says
Democrats have been fretting about Harris succeeding Biden as the party's standard-bearer for some time now.
Jill Biden screamed at priest during Biden near-death experience, says new book
Jill Biden once screamed at a priest for reading the last rites to Joe Biden while he was admitted in hospital after being diagnosed with an aneurysm, according to a new biography about the first lady.President Biden, who was then a 45-year-old senator from Delaware, had been overlooking the warning signs for months and would at times take up to 10 Tylenol a day for his headaches, write the authors Jill Pace and Darlene Superville in their new book, Jill: A Biography of the First Lady.Mr Biden would feel “sharp pain in his neck” while lifting weights at the...
Epstein victim who was raped by late paedophile says she only trusted him because she met him with Bill Clinton
A South African businesswoman who was repeatedly raped by Jeffrey Epstein says former President Bill Clinton gave the late paedophile “credibility”. Juliette Bryant told The Daily Beast she met Epstein in Capetown in 2002 aged 20 after being lured into his orbit by a woman who promised to help with her modelling career.She was invited to dinner with Epstein, Mr Clinton and actors Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker, the news site reported.“That’s what gave Epstein credibility,” Ms Bryant said. “The fact that he was with Clinton.” She recalled that as she arrived at the restaurant, the former president stood...
'The View' co-host Sunny Hostin said she contemplated suing Trump after her in-laws died from COVID
"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin told viewers Thursday that her family contemplated suing the Trump administration for the death of her in-laws after they died from the coronavirus at the height of the pandemic. Co-host Joy Behar asked Hostin during an on-air segment whether it was possible to take legal...
Pelosi fumed that Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Pramila Jayapal were competing for 'queen bee' of the left, a new book says
Pelosi told a colleague that "their reward might be serving in the House minority after the next election" instead, according to a forthcoming book.
Nine words that shook the world: What was Joe Biden thinking?
Ever since Joe Biden ended his speech in Poland on Saturday night by making one of the most dangerous statements ever uttered by a U.S. president in the nuclear age, efforts to clean up after him have been profuse. Administration officials scurried to assert that Biden didn't mean what he said. Yet no amount of trying to "walk back" his unhinged comment at the end of his speech in front of Warsaw's Royal Castle can change the fact that Biden had called for regime change in Russia.
John Boehner had told Biden's sister that she should advise him to sit out the 2020 presidential race, called politics a 'blood sport,' book says
"He's a good man and he has served his country well," the former speaker said of Biden, according to Owens, in advising against a White House bid.
Biden threatened to fire Harris' staffers if he found they were spreading negative stories about VP: book
A new book exploring White House drama reveals that reports of dissatisfaction with Vice President Kamala Harris resulted in President Biden threatening to fire anyone who leaked stories to the media that made Harris look bad. According to "This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future,"...
'If your wife is an admitted and proud contributor to a coup, maybe you should weigh that in your ethical standards': Pelosi tears into Clarence Thomas when asked if he should resign over wife Ginni's texts
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas at her Thursday press conference when asked if he should resign over his wife Ginni's texts. She first said of Thomas, 'I don't think he ever should have been appointed,' before expressing that she thought Congress should look into a provision of the House-passed H.R. 1 that would create a code of ethics for Supreme Court justices.
McEnany: Biden press shop 'scared out of their mind' after president's cue cards revealed
Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany questioned the White House's confidence in President Biden after he was caught using cue cards after his Ukraine gaffe suggesting ousting Russian President Vladimir Putin. "This press shop must be scared out of their mind," McEnany told "Jesse Watters Primetime" on Tuesday. Biden...
NBC News boss is forced to hold emergency meeting with journalists after they warned hiring Jen Psaki as MSNBC host would tarnish the brand
The president of NBC News has been forced to hold a meeting with staff outraged over the network's decision to hire Jen Psaki as an MSNBC host. Noah Oppenheim held the call with staffers at the network's Washington DC bureau over their fears that hiring the White House press secretary will tarnish the brand.
Fall of the house of Biden
The hit series "House of Cards" resonated with viewers by its portrayal of Washington politicians as ruthless, dishonest, and amoral. One can debate, as Oscar Wilde did, whether life imitates art or vice versa. But Americans have come to view their political leaders with the kind of cynicism that is richly deserved. It’s where perception intersects reality.
Exiled Russian oligarch says Putin went 'insane' after Ukrainians did not welcome his invasion and 'meet him with flowers' like he anticipated
"It not only just angered him, I really think it drove him literally insane," Mikhail Khodorkovsky told CNN. "That's when he started bombing Kharkiv and Kyiv."
Heckler interrupts Barrett at Reagan library, her response sparks laughs, applause from crowd
Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett was interrupted by a heckler during remarks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on Monday. MCCONNELL MEMO OUTLINES CASE FOR REPUBLICANS TO VOTE AGAINST JUDGE JACKSON’S 'ELEVATION TO THE SUPREME COURT'. "As a mother of seven, I am used to distractions — and...
