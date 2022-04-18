ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fellsmere, FL

Restroom vandal sought in Fellsmere

By Garrett Phillips
cw34.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFELLSMERE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Fellsmere Police Department is asking for help...

cw34.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Florida nightclub shooting: 50 dead after 'terror attack' at Orlando LGBT club Pulse

At least 50 people have been killed and 53 injured after a gunman launched what police say was a "domestic terrorism incident" at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.Police say an officer working as a security guard inside the Pulse nightclub exchanged fire with the suspect at about 2am local time (7am UK time), before a hostage situation developed, a team of officers entered the club and shot dead the gunman.Follow the latest live updates herePolice identified the attacker as Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old from Port St. Lucie, Florida – more than 100 miles away from Pulse. His family is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fellsmere, FL
Fellsmere, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
The Independent

Decomposing bodies of mother and twins found dead in car in Florida

Florida police are investigating the deaths of a mother and her 3-year-old twins, after their bodies were found decomposing inside a Cadillac on Friday.Officers arrived to the Manatee Cove apartment complex in the city of Mebourne on Sunday night, after a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle with a “really bad stench” coming from inside.“The windows are all fogged. They said there’s like a really bad stench coming out of it,” the caller said, according to WFTV. “But, you can’t see into the car because the windows are so fogged.”Police identified those inside as Andrea Langhorst, 35, and her twins...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman who cited ‘sugar daddy’ to get out of Nikolas Cruz sentencing jury receives $8,000 a month

A possible juror in the Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial left Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer baffled after appealing to the needs of her "sugar daddy" to justify skipping out on the trial.On Monday, a juror who has come to be known as "Ms Bristol”, told the court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, that she had too many commitments to serve on the Cruz sentencing trial. The woman told WPLG that she receives $8,000 per month from her “sugar daddy” and that she relies on the money.“It’s all day for six-months and what’s my hardship? I need my sugar daddy money. I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalization
WESH

Body found in front yard of Melbourne home

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Melbourne police are investigating a homicide after a body was found by officers responding to a shots-fired call late Sunday night. Crime Scene Investigation teams were on the scene Monday where the body was located on Canal Street. Police first got the call about shots fired...
MELBOURNE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Vandalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC Big 2 News

Crime Stoppers searching for restroom intruder

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of intruding on a woman in a restroom.  According to a Facebook post, on March 16, the man pictured below went into the women’s restroom at Home Depot and entered an occupied stall. The woman inside the […]
MIDLAND, TX
Popculture

New Details of Teen's Amusement Park Ride Death Shed Light on His Fatal Fall

New details about the death of Tyre Sampson came to light Monday, several days after the 14-year-old Missouri teen died on an amusement park ride in Orlando, Florida. Sampson died after he "came out" of his seat on the Orlando FreeFall right at ICON Park, according to the accident report from the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The ride is a 430-foot drop tower owned by the SlingShot Group.
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy