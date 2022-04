WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Opiate overdoses have been a growing problem for a long time but now officials are warning about a cluster of overdoses in Washtenaw County. The overdoses highlight the serious problem of more dangerous street drugs being combined. It has become a bigger problem over the past several years. More powerful synthetic opioids are being mixed with other synthetic drugs on the street.

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI ・ 28 DAYS AGO