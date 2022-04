The Mid-Hudson Bridge was once used as a musical instrument and many people may not be aware that you can still hear its music today. Musician Joseph Bertolozzi gained national attention back in 2009 when he released an album of music composed entirely of sounds played by hitting and banging on the Mid Hudson Bridge. Bertolozzi's used different tools and sticks to make noises on the span's girders, wires, and metal structures in an innovative musical experiment. Titled 'Bridge Music,' the performance eventually became an album and a permanent art installation that pedestrians can still listen to today.

HUDSON, NY ・ 24 DAYS AGO