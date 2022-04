LANSING, Mich. – The Fort Wayne TinCaps triumphed over the Lansing Lugnuts (Oakland Athletics affiliate), 10-3, on Tuesday evening at Jackson Field in Lansing, Michigan. Five RBIs from Brandon Valenzuela and three extra-base hits from Joshua Mears led the way. The TinCaps’ bats wasted no time, scoring in the first inning. Corey Rosier was hit by a pitch in the game’s […]

LANSING, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO