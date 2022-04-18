ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Andrew Cuomo: Democrats’ 'egregious' disdain for laws will cost them the midterm elections

By Carly Roman
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rCdar_0fCbfzKF00

Democrats will suffer widespread electoral losses in November due to their "egregious" disdain for laws, as embodied by the scandals, gerrymandering, and high crime rates that have rocked New York in recent months, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

Cuomo, whose resignation from the governorship last August paved the way for the elevation of Gov. Kathy Hochul, argued his successor's administration failed in approving former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin's selection for the No. 2 job given the scandals that led to his arrest and resignation last week.

"The lieutenant governor’s indictment raises troubling questions. After many scandals, we had reformed the insidious pork-barrel member-item process ... In the Brian Benjamin case, the entire system failed," Cuomo wrote in an op-ed published Monday morning in the New York Daily News . "How could this happen? The public deserves answers now."

'STAY TUNED': CUOMO SIGNALS GUBERNATORIAL BID AS POLL NUMBERS RISE

Benjamin stepped down on Tuesday, just hours after he was arrested on charges of federal bribery conspiracy related to his unsuccessful city comptroller campaign. His selection for lieutenant governor despite his alleged financial infractions marked a failure of the "comprehensive vetting process" required by the attorney general's office, Cuomo maintained.

Albany leaders are further working to protect themselves by endorsing a set of congressional maps that is "a clear violation of constitutional language prohibiting partisan redistricting," the former governor argued.

"Of course, Democrats, myself included, have a partisan interest in seeing districts favor Democrats. I also fully understand the instinct to 'get even' for the Republicans' past partisan redistricting in this state and in many others," he wrote. "But two wrongs still don’t make a right, and the principle of fair elections and voting rights cannot be applied selectively ... The way things played out in New York is an egregious statement of disdain for the rule of law."

Last month, a New York judge tossed three maps signed into law by Hochul that would have "virtually guarantee[d] Democrats winning 22" of New York's 26 House seats, acting Chief Justice Patrick McAllister wrote in the ruling.

The instinct to maintain "the political advantage of their gerrymandered lines" may be rooted in Democrats' policy failures as the dominant party in New York, Cuomo said. The New York Democrat called for "dramatic action" to stop the "New York City crime spree," including increasing the presence of law enforcement.

"The subway system is the circulatory system for our downstate economy and we must increase police presence and police action," he wrote. "A police officer on every train worked before and will work again. But police must actively patrol, and that means district attorneys must prosecute crimes."

"If the Democrats do not make a dramatic difference quickly, I fear the people will make that difference by defeating Democrats in November," he added.

New York City has seen a precipitous rise in crime, with 31,966 criminal complaints year-to-date as compared with 22,158 reported during the same time interval in 2021, according to the New York Police Department.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Cuomo resigned weeks after the New York attorney general released an Aug. 3, 2021, report accusing Cuomo of sexually harassing at least 11 women. Maintaining he never engaged in inappropriate touching, he railed against the political circumstances that led to his ouster and vowed a return to the public eye.

While Cuomo has teased a political comeback amid rebounding poll numbers, the window has closed for him to run as a Democrat, meaning he would need to face off against Hochul in a general election if he wanted to reclaim the Executive Mansion.

Comments / 51

oops did I say that
1d ago

shouldnt he be in jail for Rico case with the Jews of new York for telling inspectors and police to look the other way on these peoples crimes against humanity

Reply
26
Bill R. Ward
1d ago

we need the Republicans to gain power in NYS. we shouldn't have to be tied to the cess pool

Reply(4)
39
Kempka
1d ago

What he is referring to is at the state level (New York). What is MORE egregious is what's happening at the federal level. The Biden administration is openly defying the Constitution and Supreme Court rulings. I've never seen anything like it.

Reply
7
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
State
Washington State
New York City, NY
Government
Fox News

McConnell: Schumer afraid a Title 42 amendment to COVID spending would've passed with Democratic votes

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell joined Fox News' "Special Report" for an exclusive interview Thursday after Republicans united to successfully block billions of dollars in federal coronavirus response spending. McConnell, R-Ky., noted members of the GOP, along with several Democrats including Sens. Jon Tester of Montana and Kyrsten Sinema of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Downstate New York#Election#Gerrymandering#The New York Daily News
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she fears for 'our DEMOCRACY' if Republicans win the House and insists her party will PICK UP seats - despite trailing in the polls and facing a GOP bloodbath in November

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday that she feared for the future of American democracy if Republicans took control of the House in the midterms but claimed that Democrats would pick up seats in November's elections. Poll after poll has suggested that her party is in for a humiliating result,...
Daily Mail

A majority of Republicans believe the Capitol riot was an ‘act of patriotism’ while BOTH Democrats and GOP fear the other will try to 'OVERTURN' election results: New poll highlights partisan divisions as midterm races loom

A majority of Republican respondents to a new poll believe the January 6th attack on the US Capitol was an 'act of patriotism,' while both GOP and Democrat voters are concerned the other will act to overturn an election if it doesn't work out in their party's favor. Political divisions...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Daily Mail

'No amendment, no COVID funding': Republicans stand firm on stopping $10billion bill until there is a vote on Title 42 after the White House accused the GOP of causing a 'step backward' in the pandemic

Republicans doubled down on their demand to hold a vote on an amendment that would keep the Title 42 border restrictions in place as part of $10 billion covid funding bill that President Joe Biden wants passed. 'No amendments, no bill,' GOP Senator Mitt Romney, the lead negotiator for Republicans,...
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
201K+
Followers
63K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy