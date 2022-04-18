Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams: Search for individuals who helped Cowan continues

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Valley-wide search for the man who is accused of shooting a Phoenix police officer outside of a gas station on Thursday has ended after authorities have taken him into custody Sunday night. Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams confirmed that 35-year-old Nicholas Cowan was arrested just before 8 p.m. after officers from multiple departments tracked Cowan down to a home in a Scottsdale neighborhood Sunday.
PHOENIX — A man accused of shooting a Phoenix police officer on Thursday has been taken into custody after a manhunt that spanned around 80 hours, authorities said. Nicholas Cody Cowan was taken into custody in Scottsdale near 66th Street and Osborn Road on Sunday evening after law enforcement received a tip about his location, Phoenix Police Sgt. Andy Williams said in a press conference.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - For the first time, the now ex-girlfriend of Nicholas Cowan spoke about what she watched happen during the shooting of a police officer and what was happening with Cowan minutes before. She asked we don’t show her face to protect her privacy. We have also chosen not to use her name.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The ex-girlfriend of the man accused of shooting a Phoenix police officer last week helped him hide from police and tried to destroy cellphones used by him, according to court documents. Nicole Montalbano, 33, was arrested at her Prescott Valley home last weekend and is currently in jail with no bond.
PHOENIX – Police in Phoenix said they found the body of a man who had been shot to death in an alley early Sunday. Enrique Perales Hernandez, 31, was discovered behind a business near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road. He was suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. Medical personnel...
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man has been arrested after he stabbed a woman 50 times in a Glendale store parking lot. Thirty-one-year-old Joel Andrew Wier was taken into custody on Saturday afternoon. Police responded to a call about a woman who had been stabbed in a...
PHOENIX — An 18-year-old woman died early Sunday morning after a shootout at a Phoenix park, authorities said. The Phoenix Police Department received a call around 2 a.m. near 35th Avenue and Lincoln Street from witnesses who were taking Riann Curry to the hospital after she suffered gunshot wounds.
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Back in January 2019, Kristina Howato was pregnant with her third child and driving for Lyft to make some extra cash. “We were hoping she was going to have the baby that day,” said her sister Lejeune Howato. Instead, that day ended in tragedy. Kristina Howato picked up a passenger, Fabian Durazo, who police say repeatedly stabbed her with a knife in Tempe. She and her unborn baby died at the hospital. Her two young sons were left without a mom.
This article originally appeared Aug. 24, 2017. The search continues for a pair of murderers. “They committed a very violent crime where other people could’ve been hurt,” Phoenix Police Sgt. Jamie Rothschild said. “Now, we need the public’s help to find them.”. On Thursday, April 6,...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — After a three-day manhunt, Phoenix police have taken the suspect accused of shooting a Phoenix officer on Thursday into custody, according to officials. SWAT officers in armored vehicles surrounded an apartment complex near 66th Street and Osborn Road around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. After hours of negotiations...
Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents made an interesting bust where four non-citizens got creative when trying to hide.
The post Yuma Sector Border Patrol finds five dirt bikes spray painted brown appeared first on KYMA.
The horrifying stabbing murder of a Louisiana woman was streamed on Facebook Live for more than 15 minutes, according to police.Janice David, 34, was tied to a car’s steering wheel with jumper cables before being stabbed to death, authorities say.Police spokesperson Sgt L’Jean McKneely said that the man charged with the murder, Earl Lee Johnson, then attempted to set the vehicle on fire.The Advocate reported that someone who saw the stream on Facebook contacted the social media company, which in turn alerted Louisiana State Police. Law enforcement was alerted too late to save the victim’s life, but they did make...
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The lawyer for a Valley family seriously hurt in an RV crash that ended a chase said they’re planning to sue the Chandler Police Department. Mark Breyer said in a statement he and his clients, Andy and Norma Ramirez, just received new documents and video from police related to the crash that happened last year. Breyer said a notice of claim, a precursor to a lawsuit, has been filed, and his office still needs to go through the new evidence before a lawsuit can be officially filed.
On the Bomb1st podcast, Former Death Row muscle Reggie Wright Jr. added more to the rumor mill about the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur, saying that the last man alive in the car which fired the fatal shots that killed Shakur will be charged with the decades-old crime this year.
DENVER (CBS4) – A 40-year-old Denver man has been jailed on a homicide charge after an argument Thursday evening ended in the death of an acquaintance.
Arturo Villalobos was arrested Saturday by officers from the Denver and Commerce City police departments.
The victim of the shooting passed away that same day.
Denver PD officers were called to an urgent care clinic in the 1300 block of South Federal Boulevard at 6 p.m. Thursday. There, they found a man who had been driven to the clinic with a gunshot wound.
The shooting, according to DPD, occurred in the 300 block of South Eliot Street.
ALERT: #DPD...
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A body has been found in the same area of Tucson that was struck by a massive fire last year. According to Arizona DPS, the body was located near East Klafter Road and South Wilmot Road. That area is just east of the Tucson International Airport.
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left a 23-year-old man dead after the incident occurred Friday night, authorities said. Police responded to the area near 43rd and Dunlap avenues about a shooting around 4:50 p.m., according to a press release. Upon arriving police found Andrew Austin,...
Comments / 1