Columbus, OH

$500K bond for man accused of shooting woman driving on I-71

By Joe Clark
 1 day ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man accused of shooting a woman while she drove on I-71 over the weekend, made his first court appearance, Monday.

Jordan Slocum, 30, was issued a $500,000 bond in a Franklin County courtroom on a felonious assault charge.

Police: Man shot in hand after almost being robbed

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 3:25 a.m., Saturday, officers responded to I-71 southbound, north of E. North Broadway on the report of a crash.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition and was later stabilized. She is expected to survive her injury, according to police.

Police say Slocum was in the vehicle at the time of the crash and was initially thought to be a victim as well. After investigating officers said he had shot the driver after becoming irate with her.

According to court documents, the two were driving home from a bar when an argument occurred between the two before the shooting.

Slocum is scheduled to be in court again on April 26.

