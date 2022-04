FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — In 1992, a group of female student-athletes at East Fairmont High School had to prove themselves to start a softball team. “We had to fight for it,” said Heather Ruggiero, who played outfield and catcher on the first softball team. “We were turned down and told that people wouldn’t come to watch us play. We had to prove we could make something of it.”

