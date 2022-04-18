ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deputies search for men seen on video carrying body out of Florida Airbnb

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago

DAVENPORT, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has released photos and videos as part of a murder investigation, showing three men removing a body from a house in Florida.

In the video the sheriff’s office posted to YouTube, three people are seen carrying a body out of a house in Davenport, Florida, on April 13. Deputies identified the victim as 29-year-old Xavier Antonio Johnson.

Detectives said that Johnson was renting the Airbnb and was killed by men who visited him as part of a drug transaction, WTSP reported. One of the men allegedly shot Johnson, WTSP said. Detectives told the station their investigation shows Johnson had been selling marijuana from the house since the beginning of the month.

On Monday, deputies announced they had identified and arrested Justin Jenkins on charges on first degree murder. In a news release announcing the arrest, deputies said Jenkins has a long criminal history including 35 previous felonies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BDlKr_0fCbe6PW00
Suspect arrested in connection with murder Booking photo of Justin Jenkins. (Volusia County Jail)

Investigators with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office have asked anyone who may recognize the men in the video to identify them.

