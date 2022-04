Public libraries are not the kind of facilities that demand attention. In fact, often they are the kind of thing that tends to get ignored. “It’s important for us to tell the story about how critical libraries are for our community,” Berks County Commissioner Kevin Barnhardt said during a board meeting Thursday. “I think they get brushed aside sometimes, especially during local municipal budget hearings when officials consider what’s the first thing we can cut and slash?”

BERKS COUNTY, PA ・ 26 DAYS AGO