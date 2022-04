At GTC 2022, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang finally shared more details around the company's Arm endeavors as he unveiled the company's new 144-core Grace CPU Superchip, the company's first CPU-only Arm chip designed for the data center. The Neoverse-based system supports Arm v9 and comes as two CPUs fused together with Nvidia's newly branded NVLink-C2C interconnect tech. Nvidia claims the Grace CPU Superchip offers 1.5X more performance in a SPEC benchmark than two of the last-gen 64-core AMD EPYC processors in its own DGX A100 servers, and twice the power efficiency of today's leading server chips. Overall, Nvidia claims the Grace CPU Superchip will be the fastest processor on the market when it ships in early 2023 for a wide range of applications, like hyperscale computing, data analytics, and scientific computing.

COMPUTERS ・ 29 DAYS AGO