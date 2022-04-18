Earth Week Festival: Seed Bombs and Seedlings for Planting

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re new to gardening, we’ve got expert advice to help make sure your seeds sprout. We helped you pick your seeds and containers, learned about the right light and soil, and now we’re ready to actually plant. Joyce Amsden is a master...
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’re getting ready for the planting season!. Every garden starts with the right kind of seeds and there are a couple of things you should know when you choose yours. Joyce Amsden is a master gardener with the UVM Extension. She walked our Cat Viglienzoni...
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — The Mechanicsburg Earth Day Festival is back after a two-year hiatus, according to Susanna Reppert, Earth Day Festival coordinator. The day will feature vendors with environmental information or upcycled/recycled craft vendors, as well as live music, and many recycling activities such as accepting bikes, crayons, hard plastic lids, ink cartridges, secure paper shredding, also according to Reppert.
ST. LOUIS — A fixture on South Grand will close its doors and usher in new changes after nearly 40 years. Café Natasha owner Hamishe Bahrami announced Tuesday she’s stepping down and will retire at the end of April. Between now and then, the St. Louis community is welcome to dine in and enjoy the Persian stews and kabobs they’ve been serving up for decades.
The "corpse" of a sunspot exploded Monday (April 11), triggering a mass ejection of solar material that is headed in Earth's direction. The explosion comes courtesy of a dead sunspot called AR2987, according to SpaceWeather.com. The sunspot explosion released loads of energy in the form of radiation, which also led to a coronal mass ejection (CME) – explosive balls of solar material – both of which could spur more intense northern lights in Earth's upper atmosphere. The material in that CME is likely to impact Earth on April 14, according to SpaceWeather.
What about my orange pushups? My delicious turkey dinners? Individual pot roast in a bag?!. Schwan's company started in Marshall, Minnesota way back in 1952. Delivering the Schwan family's signature ice cream to happy masses all around Minnesota. Things changed mightily over the years as demand for their frozen goods continued to grow.
One of the 11 "don't miss" flea markets in the Midwest is just a few weeks away!. If you're on the hunt for antiques or collectables, you might want to make the drive to What Cheer, Iowa this spring! The What Cheer Flea Market is coming up May 6th, 7th, and 8th at the Keokuk County Fairgrounds.
Before you spread the PB alongside the J make sure your Skippy isn't listed below. The peanut butter on your shelf may be listed as part of a voluntary recall by Skippy Foods, LLC. Four varieties of the Skippy brand are subject to the recall:. According to the company's website,...
A new species of humans known as Homo floresiensis had only been discovered in 2004analogicus./Pixabay. In the last 300,000 years, our ancestors known as the Homo-sapiens had been roaming this Earth. From about 160,000 years ago the modern Homo-sapiens, the species we all identify as today began to populate the Earth. At this time many other species such as the neanderthals had been fighting for world dominance. Besides these two main human species, there were other minor species, but not much evidence had been found until the 21st century.
The first solar eclipse of 2022 is less than a month away, occurring on April 30 across parts of Antarctica, the southern tip of South America and the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans. — Solar eclipses: when is the next one?. — How to View a Solar Eclipse Without Damaging Your...
CRACKER Barrel is known for its famous rocking chairs, warm fireplaces and filling meals at low prices. A huge breakfast plate will normally only run you about $10. If you’ve ever wondered how prices are able to remain so affordable, here are some secrets that not even the most frequent Cracker Barrel patron would know.
It's confirmed: The hottest rock ever discovered in Earth's crust really was super-hot. The rock, a fist-sized piece of black glass, was discovered in 2011 and first reported in 2017, when scientists wrote in the journal Earth and Planetary Science Letters that it had been formed in temperatures reaching 4,298 degrees Fahrenheit (2,370 degrees Celsius), hotter than much of the Earth's mantle.
March 22 (UPI) -- NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity completed its 22nd flight over the weekend, the space agency announced. "The trip lasted 101.4 seconds and Ingenuity got up to 33 feet in the air," NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory said in a tweet Monday. "The team is planning another flight perhaps as early as later this week."
Two immense swarms of sunspots have popped into view on the surface of the sun, hinting at the increased possibilities of vivid auroras and potentially damaging solar flares over the months to come. Some of the sunspots are so gigantic that they could swallow Earth whole. Known as "active regions"...
For bird lovers, this may be a big ask, but it is crucial to help protect songbirds. Dr. Victoria Hall The Raptor Center’s Executive Director and Veterinary Epidemiologist at the University Of Minnesota have issued a plea via their Facebook Page. She is asking people not to feed wild birds this spring or set up birdbaths in order to try and curb the spread of bird flu.
Critics are warning against a NASA plan to beam information about Earth into outer space, with theoretical physicist Dr. Michio Kaku saying it is a "horrible idea." Brian Kilmeade said the plan reportedly includes information about DNA structure, physics, diagrams of human bodies and geolocation. Kaku told "Jesse Watters Primetime"...
ROCKY COMFORT, Mo. — You could say some students in the McDonald County School District were in their comfort zone today. They’re junior high kids at Rocky Comfort — and they spent a good part of their morning planting seedlings. And not just a few. More than 10,000. It’s something the school does every year.
Each and every season gardeners buy new plants, and of course tend to existing plants. These plants can be herbaceous and include annuals and perennials. They can be ornamental bedding plants, or those for the vegetable gardens that will produce edible yummies later in the season. Plants can also be described as woody and include trees, shrubs and vines.
