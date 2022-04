WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Even if it didn’t feel like spring, the weather cooperated enough to allow high school games to be played throughout Tuesday. In a Marawood South doubleheader, Stratford sweeps both games from Newman Catholic, 9-4 in the first game and 10-1 in the second. In the opener, Cam Daul pitched a gem for the Tigers, going five shutout innings while allowing just one hit and striking out 12 batters.

STRATFORD, WI ・ 12 HOURS AGO