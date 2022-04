You would think Kim Culmone’s pink bathroom was directly inspired by her job. Because if you were Mattel’s senior vice president and global head of design for Barbie, you’d feel contractually obligated to embrace the color, right? But Culmone’s decision to paint her space’s walls in Farrow & Ball’s Setting Plaster and frame the shower with blush tile surprisingly had nothing to do with the iconic doll, despite what it looks like. “We just wanted it to feel really sexy,” says Culmone’s interior designer who, ironically, is named Barbie Palomino. “I’m sure those shades were in her mind subconsciously, but she requested something monochromatic and elegant.”

