Upcoming Programs and Events at the Racine Public Library April 18-24

Week of April 18 – 24

Register for library programs in one of the following ways (unless noted otherwise):

Call 262-636-9217

Visit the library at 75 7th Street Racine, WI

The Racine Public Library is open:

Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Library News

hoopla

We’re excited to share that hoopla has joined the Racine Public Library’s offerings for patrons. hoopla is a platform where you can stream and access audiobooks, e-books, comics, graphic novels, movies, television episodes, music albums and BingePasses, available in 10 different languages.

Spring Book Sale

Friends of the Library Book Sale

Early access for members — Thursday, April 21 | 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Open to the community — Friday & Saturday, April 22 -23 | 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Shop from more than 10,000 books, DVDs, CDs, art, toys and games in good condition at a generous discount!

125th Anniversary Events

Earth Day Cleanup

Saturday, April 23 | 10 a.m.-2 p.m. | Library Entrance

In celebration of the Racine Public Library’s 125th anniversary, the library is hosting an Earth Day cleanup! Stop by the library for light refreshments and supplies, including garbage bags, gloves and tools. Then, join us in sprucing up the library grounds, nearby garden beds and lakefront. Weather permitting, we will also install a Native Plant Garden in partnership with the Pike-Root River Watershed.

All Ages

Spice it Up! Ginger

Wednesday, April 20 | Open Hours | Reference Desk – 2nd Floor, Adult Services

Stop by the reference desk to pick up a sample of the spice of the month, which includes a description and history of the spice and a couple recipes to use the spice in. Spice kits are first come, first served and limited to one per person.

No registration is required.

Chess Club

Wednesday, April 20 | 5 p.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Join us for a facilitated chess club! Jeffrey Garcia, a member of the U.S. Chess Federation, will teach you how to play or help you find an opponent. No experience is necessary, and all ages are welcome.

No registration is required.

Tech Help Appointments

Thursday, April 21 | 1 p.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor

Need help with your laptop, tablet or smartphone? The Racine Public Library Tech Team is here to help! Make an appointment, and a library team member will assist you, one-on-one, with any questions you might have.

Registration is required. Call 262-619-2560 to reserve your spot.

Spring Poetry

Thursday, April 21 | 6 p.m. | Zoom (Meeting ID: 851 1132 1823)

Learn about the relationship between poetry and spring. How have poets represented this season in their works over the years, and what might you borrow for your own practice?

No registration is required.

Kids

Craft Time for You & Me

Wednesday, April 20 | 10:30 a.m.

Make a pot or vase of your own into a work of art. Just show up, and we’ll give you everything you need to bring home a decorated piece. Supplies are limited.

No registration is required.

Tweens

3D Printing Basics

Wednesday, April 20 | 5 p.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor | Grades 4-8

If you could wish for any object, what would it be? Come learn how to use 3D printers to make an object you can take home.

No registration is required.

Teens

Minecraft Club

Saturday, April 21 | 2 p.m. | Google Meet | Grades 4-12

Minecrafters, we want to see what you’ve got! Come hang out with us on the library’s Minecraft server. Depending on your playstyle, this server can focus on minigames, competitions, building a massive city and more. We can’t wait to host you!

Registration is required.

Virtual Dungeons & Dragons

Thursday, April 14 | 6 p.m. | Virtual | Grades 6-12

Participate in a Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) campaign of your own creation! With help from Dungeon Master Michael, teens in grades six through 12 will plan and run their own D&D sessions. Just bring your ideas; the library will supply all the materials you’ll need.

Registration is required.

Adults

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Tuesday, April 19 | Noon-7 p.m.

Blood donations are critically important, especially now. The state of Wisconsin is experiencing a severe blood shortage, and it could use your help.

To sign up to donate blood at the Racine Public Library: visit RedCrossBlood.org and type in 53403 in the search field.

Black Pointe Estates Lost Lake Geneva

Tuesday, April 19 | 5 p.m. | Zoom

Chris Brookes of Black Point Estate will tell the stories of famous, but now gone, historical homes and buildings of the Lake Geneva area. Learn about lost structures like the Frank Lloyd Wright Geneva Hotel and the Chicago and North Western Railway Depot, as well as the importance of ongoing historic preservation.

Registration is required.

Finding Your True Power, a WWBIC Event

Tuesday, April 19 | 6 p.m. | Adult Services Lake-Facing Windows – 2nd Floor

Get empowered! During this interactive training, Professor Ellen Hauser from Carthage College shares how to turn disempowerment into empowerment. Her expertise and reflection exercises will give you the knowledge, tools and techniques to “Find your True Power.”

No registration is required.

Community Viewing of Dr. Ibram X. Kendi Talk at Parkside

Wednesday, April 20 | 5:30-7:30 p.m. | Adult Services Lake-Facing Windows – 2nd Floor

Join us for a live stream of Dr. Ibram X. Kendi’s presentation at UW Parkside, followed up by a talkback from local leaders on racial justice issues.

No registration is required.

Landlord and Tenant Rights & Responsibilities

Wednesday, April 20 | 6 p.m. | Zoom

Many Wisconsin residents live in rental housing. As a landlord or tenant, it’s important to understand your rights and responsibilities under Wisconsin law. The Wisconsin Bureau of Consumer Protection will ensure you have all the information you need to navigate housing safely and legally.

Registration is required.

The Long Talk Book Club

Thursday, April 21 | 6 p.m. | Zoom

We’re here for the long haul. Starting with the “Wheel of Time” series, we’ll read epic fantasies together, one volume at a time. April’s book is the second book in the series: “The Great Hunt.”

Registration is required.

Racine Public Library COVID-19 Information

The Racine Public Library is open to browsing, hold pickups, computer use, study room use, tech help, reference questions, and anything else someone might want to visit the building for.

The Bookmobile is operating under its normal hours and is open for one party to browse on-board at a time.

The Racine Public Library and Bookmobile require everyone to wear masks inside, and there are surgical-grade masks available to patrons who don’t have their own.

The Racine Public Library building is maintaining the social distancing layout, so computer stations, desks, etc. are all spaced to facilitate patron safety.

Hand sanitizer is available throughout the building as well.

Thank you for your cooperation and understanding of our efforts to ensure everyone’s safety.

About the Racine Public Library

The Racine Public Library’s mission is to lift up the lives of the people of the Racine community by embracing community diversity, promoting inclusion, creating opportunity and supporting the development of community literacy through a love of literature, learning and civic engagement. Located on the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan, the library first opened its doors in 1897 and has served the community from its 75th Street location since 1958.

