Seattle, WA

Verizon offering $2,500+ sign-on bonuses and higher starting wage

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 2 days ago
Unionized: Employees at two Verizon stores in northern Washington voted to join a union. (Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Verizon plans to offer sign-on bonuses and raise the starting wage of its employees in the Seattle-Tacoma area, according to a media release from the company.

The sign-on bonuses include $2,500 for new retail specialists and $3,500 for assistant managers at some of its stores.

Additionally, current customer service and retail employees who make less than $20 an hour will receive a raise up to the new $20 an hour minimum.

Verizon will add premium pay differentials for assistant managers who work on holidays and Sundays, as well as for bilingual employees.

If you’re interested and would like to learn more, visit Verizon.com/about/careers/retail.

Seattle, WA
