Verizon offering $2,500+ sign-on bonuses and higher starting wage

Unionized: Employees at two Verizon stores in northern Washington voted to join a union. (Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Verizon plans to offer sign-on bonuses and raise the starting wage of its employees in the Seattle-Tacoma area, according to a media release from the company.

The sign-on bonuses include $2,500 for new retail specialists and $3,500 for assistant managers at some of its stores.

Additionally, current customer service and retail employees who make less than $20 an hour will receive a raise up to the new $20 an hour minimum.

Verizon will add premium pay differentials for assistant managers who work on holidays and Sundays, as well as for bilingual employees.

