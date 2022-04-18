ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Man arrested, accused of shooting into crowd at Cincinnati Entertainment District

By Erika Esquivel
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested and accused of shooting into a crowd at Cincinnati Entertainment District following a fight on Saturday. Officers arrested 22-year-old Christopher Paul Hicks. Police officials said injuries were reported. The incident happened early Sunday morning around 1:40 a.m....

