Local children’s book author nominated for international Gourmand Award

By Erika Nichols-Frazer
The Valley Reporter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFayston children’s book author Sarah Dillard has been nominated for a Gourmand Award for her picture book “Blueberry Cake.” The Gourmand Award celebrates the best cookbooks of the year. Dillard called it “the Oscars of cookbooks.” Although “Blueberry Cake” is a picture book, not a cookbook, it does include the author’s...

