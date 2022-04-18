Local children’s book author nominated for international Gourmand Award

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There’ve been a slew of book-to-movie and book-to-series adaptations lately. And while we’ve loved seeing some of our favorite characters go from the page to the screen, there’s really nothing like going back to the source material. On April 15, Netflix dropped the new mini-series Anatomy of a Scandal from Big Little Lies executive producer David E. Kelley. If you haven’t binged the series already, you won’t believe how the story unfolds. But even if you’ve watched the show starring Sienna Miller, Rupert Friend, and Michelle Dockery, we can’t help but think you’ll want to check out the page-turning book of the same name by Sarah Vaughan that inspired the limited series — and it’s now available on Amazon.

TV SERIES ・ 12 MINUTES AGO