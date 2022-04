SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — The pandemic brought food insecurity to high levels in San Francisco. More than 50,000 people are still relying on their local food pantry and home-delivered grocery programs in the Bay Area. With new technology, the San Francisco Marin Food Bank is checking off their two millionth meal delivered through the use of self-driving cars from Cruise. Jane Redmond was not going to let the pandemic take a toll on her. “I just lost 100 pounds during the pandemic,” explained Redmond. “I bought an exercise bike and I didn’t want the two years or the pandemic to be wasted....

