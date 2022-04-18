Walk of Fame Star Honoring Bob Odenkirk to Be Unveiled

It’s another huge week for TV. This undoubtedly has to do with the deadline on Emmy nominations coming at the end of May, as the amount of heavily hyped prestige series (either return or brand new) is increasing to the point of critical mass. Just this week alone, we have the long-overdue return of “Better Call Saul,” “Russian Doll” and “The Flight Attendant,” plus a new show where huge stars get to play “The First Lady.” And documentaries documenting the life of polar bears, the career of Magic Johnson and how racist and weird Abercrombie & Fitch is. Truly, this is a golden age.

