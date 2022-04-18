Walk of Fame Star Honoring Bob Odenkirk to Be Unveiled

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Meg DeLoatch has left CBS’ The Neighborhood after serving as executive producer and showrunner on the current fourth season, which has wrapped production. Search is under way for a new showrunner of the popular multi-camera comedy, which already has been renewed for a fifth season. DeLoatch will focus on development under her overall deal with The Neighborhood producer CBS Studios.
Family Reunion creator/executive producer DeLoatch joined The Neighborhood last June, replacing series creator/executive producer/showrunner Jim Reynolds, who exited the comedy series, headlined by Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield, at the end of Season 3.
Changes...
Comments / 0