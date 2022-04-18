Indiana Special Olympics runner competing in Boston Marathon
(WEHT) – The Boston Marathon is back this year in its regularly scheduled date, the first time since before the pandemic. Thousands of people will be lined up ready to race, and an Indiana native will be right there with them. Josh Holley grew up in Columbus, Indiana...
As Kenyan Evans Chebet crossed the finish line to win the Boston Marathon men’s race, it was clear that the story of the day was unfolding four miles behind him. In the women’s race that started eight minutes after the men, fellow Kenyan Peres Jepchirchir, the Olympic gold medalist, and Ethiopian Ababel Yeshaneh were about to drop Kenyan Joyciline Jepkosgei, the world No. 2 female marathoner last year.
BOSTON — The 126th Boston Marathon will cross eight towns and cities. It will feature more than 28,000 athletes, representing all 50 states and 120 countries, with runners ages 18 to 83. Thousands of this year’s runners are women, who weren’t always allowed to participate. While these...
BOSTON (CBS) — In just over 24 hours, all eyes are going to be on the start line for the Boston Marathon. But before that, there are several events taking place on Sunday.
Sunday is the third and final day of the Marathon Expo. Runners can stop by the Hynes Convention Center to pick up their bibs and race packets between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Runners were also invited to Boston’s Old South Church for the “Blessing of Runners.” Services were held at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1 p.m.
(WBZ-TV graphic)
In Copley Square Plaza, there were also several impressive panels going on. Past winners like Meb Keflezighi, Joan Samuelson, and Bill Rodgers spoke at noon.
At 1 p.m., the 1972 Women’s Inaugural Field panel spoke, and later on, the world’s best para-athletes will shared their stories on the Boston Marathon live stage.
BOSTON (CBS) – Hard to believe that it has been more than 1,000 days since we last had a Boston Marathon in the spring, on Patriots’ Day. Perhaps in that absence, some may have forgotten just how hard it is to get an uneventful weather day this time of year! The last two April Boston Marathons have had rain, including a record amount of it back in 2018. The rain wasn’t nearly as disruptive in 2019 but combine that with the warm temperatures (the high in Boston was 70) and conditions were far from ideal.
To find “ideal running conditions”, and...
BOSTON (CBS) – Olympic medalist Molly Seidel had to drop out of the Boston Marathon Monday due to injury.
Seidel, who was making her Boston Marathon debut, pulled out around Mile 16.
In a post on Instagram, Seidel said she was “completely gutted.”
“Today was a really tough one but I’m all good,” Seidel said. “Hip is banged up but the decision to pull at mile 16 was to prevent anything from getting worse and not create a longer-term problem.”
Seidel won a bronze medal in the marathon at the Tokyo Olympics.
BOSTON (CBS) — After finishing second last October, Daniel Romanchuk added another Boston Marathon win to his resume on Monday. The 23-year-old from Illinois won the 2022 Boston Marathon men’s wheelchair race with relative ease, taking an early lead and never giving it up.
It’s the second Boston victory for Romanchuk, who also won Boston in 2019. That morning, Romanchuk became the youngest men’s wheelchair champ at the age of 20. He was also the first American man to win the wheelchair race since 1993.
On Monday, Romanchuk won with an official time of 1:26:58. He led for 23 miles of the...
BOSTON (CBS) – Marcel Hug of Switzerland, the defending men’s wheelchair champion, pulled out of the Boston Marathon early Monday morning.
He made the announcement just hours before the start of the race, saying he will not return to defend his title. No reason was given for his withdrawal.
Hug is a five-time Boston champion and the course record-holder. He won the B.A.A. 5k race Saturday setting a new course record.
BOSTON (AP) — Fans dressed as unicorns. Bands playing music. Kids jumping on trampolines. And the loudest Wellesley scream tunnel anyone can remember. The Boston Marathon was back to a full field and back in the spring for the first time since 2019, and fans along the course threw a coming-out party for a region recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
BOSTON — An event like the Boston Marathon requires the efforts of thousands of volunteers, and many of them are from New Hampshire. The 126th Boston Marathon included nearly 10,000 volunteers. Barbara Baum, of Amherst, has been working near the finish line for six years. This time, she was one of several people handing out blankets to very grateful runners.
The 126th Boston Marathon is taking place on Monday, the first time the race will be run on its traditional Patriot’s Day since 2019, following cancellations and postponements due to the Covid pandemic.Here’s what you need to know about the 2022 marathon, including the course, top athletes, how to watch, and coronavirus precautions.When is the 2022 Boston Marathon?The race will take place on Monday, 18 April, 2022, with the 26.2 race along its traditional course from rural Hopkinton through the Boston suburbs and into downtown, where it will conclude near the Boston Public Library in Copley Square.Where and...
Rob Sanchas of Warren, a legally blind runner who completed his 14th marathon on Monday, crossed the Boston Marathon finish line at 5:09:09 — beating his previous Boston best by over 90 minutes. Sanchas, 54, ran the entire 26.2 miles with the assistance of Jeremy Howard, of Little Compton....
Peres Jepchirchir came in first place during the 2022 Boston Marathon on Monday April 18. The 28-year-old runner won the women’s division crossed the finish line in, after one of the most exciting years of her career. She joined male winner Daniel Romanchuk as the first place victor for the race. Find out everything you need to know about Peres here!
A Newport woman was the top local finisher at Monday’s Boston Marathon. Annmarie Tuxbury, 28, completed the 26.2-mile course from Hopkinton to Boston with a time of 2 hours, 38 minutes, 15 seconds. She placed 380th overall and was the 23rd woman to cross the finish the line. Last...
Reigning Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir capped the celebration of a half-century of women in the Boston Marathon with a finish to top them all. The 28-year-old Kenyan won a see-saw sprint down the stretch on Monday, when the world's oldest and most prestigious annual marathon returned to its traditional spring start for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
