We've got a matchup of two struggling teams as the 3-5 Kansas City Royals host the 4-6 Minnesota Twins tonight at 8:10 PM EST. Kansas City hasn't played since Saturday due to inclement weather so they'll be fully rested as they send Carlos Hernández to the mound. The 25-year-old struggled in his first start against Cleveland and got shelled in spring training, but showed a ton of promise as a rookie last year.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO